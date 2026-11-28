This game was over before it even started.

The UCLA Bruins entered Saturday with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and cement themselves as a playoff team. Unfortunately, the Bruins were thoroughly outclassed in their own stadium, falling to the USC Trojans, 45-10.

Here are some instant takeaways and reactions from UCLA's soul-crushing defeat.

No Answers for USC's Offense

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans wasted no time imposing their will on this game, jumping out to a 14-0 lead by the four-minute mark in the first quarter. Quarterback Jayden Maiava opened the game completing 8-of-12 passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. Lincoln Riley dialed up a perfect game plan, as the offense was a well-oiled machine.

In the first quarter, USC had 16 offensive plays in UCLA's territory. Meanwhile, the Bruins had four snaps past the 50-yard line. Additionally, the Trojans scored touchdowns on their opening four possessions. With a 28-3 lead at the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, UCLA's fate was already sealed.

Ty Dieffenbach Not 100%

You have to be impressed with Dieffenbach's toughness and the ability to start this game one week after suffering a scary-looking injury. However, it was obvious that his mobility was limited.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) passes under pressure from Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, the offensive play-calling was handcuffed. Again, you can't fault Dieffenbach by any means, but it was apparent he couldn't fully step through passes and extend plays outside the pocket.

College Football Playoff Hopes Over

It's a harsh reality that their only losses came in the final two weeks of the season. UCLA entered this game ranked No. 9, and with a second consecutive loss, their CFP aspirations feel all but over.

Losing to Michigan will be the result this team will look back on as the straw that broke the camel's back. Not only was it a loss against one of the most disappointing teams in college football, but it was also the game Dieffenbach suffered the aforementioned injury. UCLA had to win one of its final two games to clinch a spot in the 12-team bracket; it lost both and will likely miss out on the CFP.

Dieffenbach's Turnover Woes Continue

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) prepares to pass during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the early minutes of the second quarter, it felt that the game was already well out of reach. That said, there was no reason for the Bruins to throw in the towel. Until disaster struck. Dieffenbach stepped back in the pocket and attempted to side-step a sack, but had the ball punched out by Luke Wafle. Kameryn Crawford would recover the fumble at the Bruins' 21-yard line. Five plays later, Maiava would connect with Mark Bowman for a four-yard touchdown.

Dieffenbach's turnover issues reared their ugly head in last week's loss in Ann Arbor. UCLA was in position to dwindle the deficit to 18 points heading into halftime, as the offense was driving. Then, Dieffenbach overthrew his intended receiver. The ball was intercepted in the end zone by Marcelles Williams. That was the final nail in the coffin.