3 UCLA Players Who Must Step Up After Iamaleava Injury

In case you missed it, quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and the Bruins' perfect season could potentially be in jeopardy.

Iamaleava’s injury creates major challenges for UCLA’s offense moving forward, with a sneaky good Wisconsin team on the horizon. In order for the Bruins to keep their undefeated record intact, we’ll likely need to see several players on the roster rise to the occasion and step up to make an impact.

Ty Dieffenbach

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) signals a first down during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious player who will need to step up is new starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. The second half against Oregon was the first action we’ve seen from the Cal Poly transfer, and he looked solid in his debut as a Bruin.

Dieffenbach luckily had a fantastic run game and a defense that has been excellent lately to lean on. He won’t need to win games by himself, but rather be able to manage them and command the offense.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) and UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor (20) celebrate after the win against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dieffenbach must prioritize ball security, limit unnecessary mistakes, and make defenses respect the passing game to some degree. Dieffenbach does not have to be a superhero for this team, and I have faith that Dean Kennedy and Bob Chesney will make his job as easy as possible moving forward.

Running Back Trio

The most important position group on the offense is, without a doubt, now the running backs. The easiest way to take pressure off of their quarterback’s shoulders is to be effective and dangerous in the run game.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We’ve seen this trio of backs do excellent things all season long, and each of them will now have a crucial role in UCLA’s future success. Rotating all three backs for four quarters will force defenses to prepare for three different styles in the backfield, as well as give the Bruins fresh legs to work with throughout games. A strong rushing attack could open up passing lanes and make Dieffenbach’s job much easier.

Semaj Morgan

Defenses preparing for UCLA will no doubt invest extra time and resources towards stopping the run. As a clear focal point for this offense, the Bruins are in potential trouble of becoming too one-dimensional, a concern that a player like Semaj Morgan will have to help address.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) celebrates after scoring on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have not had a “breakout” receiver this season, and that may have become even tougher with a quarterback change mid-season. However, Semaj Morgan looks like the best and most reliable candidate to become Dieffenbach’s best friend in the passing game. His ability to create separation, create yards after the catch, and stretch the defense could give UCLA the ability to get their new signal-caller settled in.