Overreaction or Reality: UCLA Has the Best Defense in the Big Ten

UCLA’s defense delivered a statement performance last Saturday against the Ducks.

The Bruins were able to force seven turnovers in a 17-15 road win that propelled them into the top-15 teams in the country according to the latest top-25 AP Poll. The win kept UCLA undefeated at 5-0, but brought about many intriguing questions.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches his team play against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With back-to-back electric performances from this Bruins defense, it seems reasonable to ask: Have Bob Chesney and the Bruins built the best defense in the Big Ten?

The Statistical Case

Through five games, UCLA has allowed 308 yards per game, the 8th best in the Big Ten . While you may think that automatically disqualifies them from being the best in their conference, there are many more stats that put them right back in the running.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception 65-yards for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best case this team has of being the best in the conference is, without question, their ability to take the ball away. The Bruins are averaging 3.8 takeaways per game , the highest mark not only in the Big Ten, but in the country. The second-highest team in the Big Ten is Northwestern with 1.8, creating a disparity of 2 whole turnovers. That gap seriously created an argument for UCLA’s defense being the most lethal in the conference.

In terms of straight rushing yards, the Bruins have allowed just 87.6 per game, the third-lowest mark in the Big Ten. For passing yards, they rank 13th with 220.4 allowed per game. That statistical failure in passing defense could be the blow that knocks them down the defensive leaderboard standings inside the Big Ten.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Tyson Ford (95) tackles Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) on a two-point conversion attempt during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, you have to look at the opponents that UCLA has played. Before playing UCLA, Oregon ranked second in passing yards per game with 346.5, yet was held to only 199 on the day against the Bruins, along with several turnovers. The biggest flaw on UCLA’s defensive resume is against Purdue, where they allowed nearly 500 yards of offense. Albeit, the Boilermakers' offense has looked legit, and not only against UCLA.

Too Early to Claim the Title

Still, despite the Bruins' ability to take the ball away at an elite level, they’ve allowed far too many yards to be considered the undisputed best in the Big Ten. Other Big Ten defenses have very strong cases, such as Indiana and Ohio State, the two teams that have allowed the lowest number of points in the conference.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA certainly belongs in the conversation, however, and with a good performance Saturday against the Badgers at home, they could propel themselves up the leaderboard and potentially into the number one spot.