What UCLA AD Jarmond is Looking For in Next Head Coach
The search is on for DeShaun Foster's replacement after the UCLA Bruins relieved him of his duties following an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.
Martin Jarmond, UCLA athletic director, and Erin Adkins, senior associate athletics director, will be compiling a committee of "accomplished sports and business executives and UCLA greats" to aid in the search for the next head coach.
In a virtual call with local media hours after dismissing Foster, Jarmond detailed what exactly he's looking for in the Bruins' next head football coach.
This transcript was acquired from On3 Bruin Blitz UCLA reporter Tracy McDannald, who compiled all of Jarmond's presser with Ben Bolch (LA Times) and Benjamin Royer (OC Register).
"You know, first and foremost, it’s got to be someone who exemplars our true Bruin values–respect, integrity and just understands those four letters," Jarmond said. "But we’ll be looking for a coach quite frankly who sees the vision to take UCLA to the playoffs. We want to win at the highest level. Someone who has confidence in that vision and the attitude and the skills to see it through. That said, I’m focused right now on the current, but make no mistake, we want more for our program. I expect more for our program, I expect more for our fans and we’re going to do what’s best and necessary to invest and position this program for excellence.
Meet Tim Skipper
"And again, the circumstances around this next search are very different than the last one. We’re in a different situation, we have the chancellor’s support and we’re in the Big Ten, so this is a different picture this time.”
Tim Skipper, UCLA's special assistant to the head coach, will serve as the Bruins' interim head coach. UCLA has a bye week this week, but will be starting Big Ten conference play against Northwestern on Sept. 27.
Skipper was named Fresno State's interim head coach just over a year ago after then-head coach Jeff Tedford announced he would be stepping down. He joined the staff back in 2021 as a linebackers coach and was moved up to assistant coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
In 2024, despite taking over at the helm just a few weeks before the start of camp, he led the Bulldogs to a respectable 6-7 record and led the program to its fourth bowl game in four years. He also coached them to a 37-10 Isleta New Mexico Bowl win against the New Mexico State Aggies in 2023, giving him a 7-7 record with Fresno State.
