UCLA's Week 2 Opponent Receives AP Top 25 Votes
As if their season-opening loss to Utah wasn't any indication, the UCLA Bruins have their work cut out for them his season.
In the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, the Utes entered the rankings right at No. 25. And UCLA's next opponent, UNLV, was among the group of other teams receiving votes. Dan Mullen and the Rebels received four votes.
Despite opening the season with a narrow win against FCS Idaho State and a Week 1 win over Sam Houston, a few games that may not have carried much weight for the Rebels, UCLA is going into Saturday against another highly-regarded opponent.
That being said, Saturday marks the beginning of a season-defining three-game stretch for the Bruins.
Can UCLA Recoup With 3-Straight Wins?
Perhaps optimists were overrating UCLA. Maybe DeShaun Foster and his coaching staff pulled off one of the best marketing summers in college football. Or Utah is just that good a team. Whatever you want to rest your laurels on, it's evident that these Bruins didn't meet the levels of hype they created in the offseason.
“We just played a good team. That was it," Foster said after the game. "We played a good team that came out and played their style of play. I won’t take anything away from them. They were able to execute and do what they wanted to do out there on the field. We’ve just got to come back in, regroup and really just grade yourself and be hard on yourself. This isn’t going to be easy. You can’t just go in there and point the finger at other people. You’ve got to see ‘What did I do to help this team?’”
If there's one thing we learned from Foster and his Bruins last season, it's that they won't just give up when things go south. In his first season last year, Foster led UCLA to a Week 1 win, and then wound up losing his next five games. Did they just give up? No. In fact, he never lost the locker room, and the Bruins finished the season winning four of their last six games.
Looking Forward
Which is UCLA's next three games presents the best opportunity to do just that -- bounce back. The Bruins enter as favorites in Week 2 against UNLV (2-0), despite the shellacking they endured on Saturday.
Following the matchup with Dan Mullen's Rebels, you have a favorable clash against New Mexico at home. Now, the Lobos did put up a fight against the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines, meaning this Week 3 matchup might not be as easy as we thought going into the season. Nonetheless, UCLA has the edge.
And then, before taking on Penn State in Week 6, the Bruins open Big Ten conference play against Northwestern, a team they were projected to be better than entering the season.
This next three-game stretch is integral to how the season will unfold. Should UCLA win all three, this Week 1 blunder maybe be easier to look back on.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.