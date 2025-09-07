UCLA Lacks Discipline, Comeback Cut Short in Loss to UNLV
Glaring discipline issues preceded a UCLA Bruins comeback that was cut short by a devastating game-clinching interception in their 30-23 loss to UNLV.
The Bruins got off to a very slow start. Their Week 1 defensive struggles translated in the first half of Saturday's game as the Rebels jumped out to a 23-0 lead. However, the offense found a spark on the other side of the halftime break.
Much of UCLA's first-half struggles were self-inflicted. The Bruins finished with 14 penalties that cost them 129 yards. Even then, the Rebels committed 13 of their own for 130, but UCLA's came at much more costly times.
UCLA's offense was storming down the field on its final drive of the game before Nico Iamaleava threw a pass that was tipped up and intercepted by UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown.
Iamaleava finished with 255 passing yards and a touchdown on 29-of-41 passing completions. He added a touchdown on the ground -- a 30-yarder -- to go along with 59 rushing yards.
The Bruins had no answer for Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who finished the game completing 15 of his 21 passing attempts for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He also did damage on the ground, rushing for 59 yards.
This was a devastating loss for UCLA. Dropping to 0-2 this early in the season may prove to be costly later in the season. The Bruins take on New Mexico in the Rose Bowl next week.
Team Comparisons
Total Yards
UCLA: 428
UNLV: 351
First Downs
UCLA: 27
UNLV: 20
Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency
UCLA: 3-13 (3rd), 4-5 (4th)
UNLV: 5-10 (3rd), 1-1 (4th)
Passing
UCLA: 255 yards, 29/42 Completion/Attempts, 6.1 yards per pass, 1 INT
UNLV: 203 yards, 15/21 Comp/Att, 9.7 yards per pass, 0 INT
Rushing
UCLA: 173 yards, 30 attempts, 5.8 yards per rush
UNLV: 148 yards, 32 attempts, 4.6 yards per rush
Time of Possession
UCLA: 31:26
UNLV: 28:34
