All Bruins

UCLA Lacks Discipline, Comeback Cut Short in Loss to UNLV

The Bruins go to 0-2 on the season after early-game struggles sting UCLA.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Glaring discipline issues preceded a UCLA Bruins comeback that was cut short by a devastating game-clinching interception in their 30-23 loss to UNLV.

The Bruins got off to a very slow start. Their Week 1 defensive struggles translated in the first half of Saturday's game as the Rebels jumped out to a 23-0 lead. However, the offense found a spark on the other side of the halftime break.

UCL
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Much of UCLA's first-half struggles were self-inflicted. The Bruins finished with 14 penalties that cost them 129 yards. Even then, the Rebels committed 13 of their own for 130, but UCLA's came at much more costly times.

UCLA's offense was storming down the field on its final drive of the game before Nico Iamaleava threw a pass that was tipped up and intercepted by UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown.

Iamaleava finished with 255 passing yards and a touchdown on 29-of-41 passing completions. He added a touchdown on the ground -- a 30-yarder -- to go along with 59 rushing yards.

The Bruins had no answer for Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who finished the game completing 15 of his 21 passing attempts for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He also did damage on the ground, rushing for 59 yards.

ucl
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This was a devastating loss for UCLA. Dropping to 0-2 this early in the season may prove to be costly later in the season. The Bruins take on New Mexico in the Rose Bowl next week.

Team Comparisons

Total Yards

UCLA: 428
UNLV: 351

First Downs

UCLA: 27
UNLV: 20

Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency

UCLA: 3-13 (3rd), 4-5 (4th)
UNLV: 5-10 (3rd), 1-1 (4th)

Passing

UCLA: 255 yards, 29/42 Completion/Attempts, 6.1 yards per pass, 1 INT
UNLV: 203 yards, 15/21 Comp/Att, 9.7 yards per pass, 0 INT

Rushing

UCLA: 173 yards, 30 attempts, 5.8 yards per rush
UNLV: 148 yards, 32 attempts, 4.6 yards per rush

Time of Possession

UCLA: 31:26
UNLV: 28:34

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.