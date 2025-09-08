UCLA Sees Surprising Move in Updated ESPN FPI
ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) isn't often an accurate representation of any team at any given time. But sometimes, the numbers speak for themselves.
Despite suffering a devastating 30-23 loss to UNLV on Saturday, the UCLA Bruins actually moved up on ESPN's updated FPI. After their loss to the Rebels, the Bruins fell from the No. 76-ranked team on the list to No. 80, but after the remaining college football games, UCLA rose five spots to No. 75.
If you were to ask me, I'd say this is a good indication of the Bruins' narrow loss. UCLA showed flashes of a competent team in the second half. The offense was rolling and the defense strung together clutch stop after clutch stop.
Although no loss is a good loss, especially when you're in the situation UCLA is currently in, there were many more positives to take out of it than there were in its Week 1 dud against Utah.
UCLA's Glaring Positive From UNLV Loss
Consecutive dark weeks with a glimmer of hope.
UCLA's offense was rolling in the second half. Iamaleava had an infinitely better game than he did the week prior, and the Bruins showed just how dynamic they can be on that side of the ball.
Iamaleava finished with 255 passing yards and a touchdown on 29-of-41 passing completions. He added a touchdown on the ground -- a 30-yarder -- to go along with 59 rushing yards.
Before his game-clinching interception, Iamaleava was dealing to each of his receivers. The offense looked like the well-oiled machine everyone thought it would be coming into the season.
If they can just get to starting faster, the Bruins can really do something, but their window to turn anything into something is running out, fast.
This was a devastating loss for UCLA. Dropping to 0-2 this early in the season may prove to be costly later in the season. The Bruins take on New Mexico in the Rose Bowl next week.
