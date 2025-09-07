3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Devastating Loss to UNLV
The lows just keep getting lower for the UCLA Bruins after a comeback was cut short in their 30-23 loss to the UNLV Rebels.
The loss wasn't as bad, score-wise, as the Bruins' Week 1 dud against Utah, but the result stings fans more because of how promising UCLA looked in the second half with its back against the wall.
The Bruins carried their Week 1 momentum (or lack thereof) into the first half against the Rebels, dropping 23-0 through the first two quarters and scoring their first points on a Mateen Bhaghani field goal going into halftime.
It was looking like an all-too-familiar scene coming out of the break until Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA offense came out of the break scorching. The Bruins were able to cut it to a seven-point game until an Iamaleava pass in UNLV's territory was tipped up and intercepted with 52 seconds remaining in the game.
With another brutal loss behind us, let's dive into the three bold observations we saw from the night.
1. First Tackling, Now Discipline
Don't get me wrong, the Bruins' defense was on the verge of putting up another tackling dud in the first half until they cleared it up in the second. But, much like tackling was the one glaring issue in the Utah loss, discipline and penalties ultimately held UCLA back all game.
The Bruins were called for 14 penalties that cost them 129 yards. Not only is the number brutal, but the time in which they'd come seemed to always occur after a momentum-swinging play.
Eighteen-yard pass here, 15-yard penalty follows. Jalen Berger got off to his biggest run of the season. Nope, holding. Bring it back. Iamaleava found Mikey Matthews for a touchdown at the goal line-- nope, pass interference on a Bruins receiver. Settle for the field goal.
The entire game was one step forward and two steps back for the Bruins. Even the slightest bit of discipline puts UCLA over the edge in this one.
2. 'Tale Of Two Halves': DeShaun's Secret Stuff
The Bruins looked like two different teams between halves. In DeShaun Foster's postgame press conference (which is available to everyone because UCLA posted it publicly), he stressed the need for the Bruins to resemble one team all game.
"Tale of two halves," Foster said. "First half, didn't really show up how we wanted to. Second half, we were able to make some plays, but we still were doing some things that we shouldn't have done, stopping drives, getting in your own way.
"It's something that we can fix, and we've got a short week this week, so we have to get in there and be ready to go. We're going to get it fixed."
3. Alas, Another Positive
Yes. Consecutive dark weeks with a glimmer of hope.
UCLA's offense was rolling in the second half. Iamaleava had an infinitely better game than he did the week prior, and the Bruins showed just how dynamic they can be on that side of the ball.
Before his game-clinching interception, Iamaleava was dealing to each of his receivers. The offense looked like the well-oiled machine everyone thought it would be coming into the season.
See No. 2. If they can just get to starting faster, the Bruins can really do something, but their window to turn anything into something is running out, fast.
