UCLA Bruins vs Penn State Nittany Lions Game Preview
The 2025 college football season has seen its fair share of calamities just one month into the season -- but none perhaps more extreme than the UCLA Bruins.
UCLA is winless through four games and down three coaches -- DeShaun Foster and coordinators Ikaika Malloe and Tino Sunseri. Star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava hasn't shaped out all that much, but he's also working with a weaker supporting cast than he had in Knoxville.
Starting with Penn State on Saturday, the Bruins have one of college football's most difficult remaining schedules in the country, meaning the likelihood of a winless season is as high as it's ever been.
The Scouting Report: Penn State
During Monday's media availability, Skipper shared his early takeaways from watching film on Penn State.
"Well-coached team," Skipper said. "Coach [James] Franklin always has those guys ready to go. He's a top-notch coach in this profession, and you see it by the product you watch film on."
Skipper then broke down what he saw from the Nittany Lions on both sides of the ball.
Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Offense
"Their offense is going to give you a lot of eye candy. I mean, they're going to shift motion, and then they're going to do what they're going to do on the play. Sp, you're going to have to be locked in. You're going to have to adjust to formations, and they run every formation. And they invent formations. They have offensive tackles out wide.
"I mean, it's going to be one of those games where we're going to have to lock into what we're doing and adapt to the formations and looks that they givs us. They run every play in the book, every motion in the book, every shift in the book. So, we're going to need to be ready for that."
Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Defense
"On defense, they're going to have their front four. They're a four-down operation. They're going to line up and then they're going to disguise and move everybody that's behind them, and you're going to have to figure out, 'Is this Cover 3? Is this man? Is this split safety?' We're going to have to figure out the back end because it's gong to move once the ball snaps.
"So, their d-line is very, very good, very athletic, very physical. They do a great job and they let their speed in the back end with their linebackers and DBs take over. So, we're going to have our hands full. It's probably, pound-for-pound, athlete-to-athlete, position-wise, the best team we have played."
UCLA's Week 6 Impact Players
Jerry Neuheisel, Offensive Play-Caller
Out goes Sunseri, in comes Neuheisel. The Bruins' tight ends coach will be calling plays, as appointed by Tim Skipper.
If the former UCLA quarterback can, somehow, capture some early offensive energy that Sunseri was never able to, then the Bruins may be looking up.
Then again, Penn State is a huge first test for the aspiring UCLA coach. Skipper detailed what he's seen from Neuheisel at practice during Wednesday's media availability.
"I don't want to get too technical, we gotta play this game here Saturday," Skipper said. "But a lot of energy. Just getting the ball to the playmakers. That's the big thing, and trying to be creative doing it. But he coaches with a lot of energy and passion. You can hear him out there, and he's directing traffic.
"So, just like the quarterback that he was, pretty natural for him and I'm excited to watch it go. I don't want to get into particulars of what exactly we're doing, but he's doing a good job."
Nico Iamaleava, QB
This marks five straight games Iamaleava is on this list. It's not just because he is uber-important to UCLA's offensive success (or lack thereof), it's also because he simply hasn't been good enough.
Iamaleava has done all he can with the surrounding pieces around him, but he's not blameless. Penn State, one of the nation's best defenses, will be the signal-caller's toughest test of the season.
Should Bruins fans show him grace just this week, or is Iamaleava far beyond that point?
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs Penn State Nittany Lions
When: Saturday, Oct. 4
Time: 12:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: CBS
Announcers: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 161 or 201
