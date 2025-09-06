LIVE UPDATES: UCLA Seeks Bounce Back vs UNLV
The UCLA Bruins (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are looking to bounce back from a devastating Week 1 loss to Utah against the UNLV Rebels (2-0, 0-0 Mountain West) this week.
A live breakdown of the game as it's happening is below.
First Quarter | UNLV 10 - 0 UCLA
00:14 -- Colandrea finds tight end Nick Elksnis wide open for a 21-yard touchdown. Extra point good. UNLV up 10-0.
5:21 -- Nico Iamaleava sacked on back-to-back downs, forcing a UCLA punt.
7:21 -- Jaivian Thomas bursts through the gap for a big gain on first-and-13.
8:29 -- UCLA forces fourth down, UNLV makes a 50-yard field goal. Rebels up 3-0.
10:24 -- Illegal shift on UNLV sends the Rebels back another five yards.
10:58 -- UNLV commits a holding penalty on what would have been a first-down pass.
11:14 -- UNLV offensive facemask forces a 15-yard penalty on first down.
13:37 -- UCLA's defense was close to forcing a three-and-out until a Robert Stafford pass interference was called on 3rd & 7.
15:00 -- UCLA wins the toss and defers to UNLV.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins @ UNLV Rebels
When: Saturday, Sept. 6
Time: 5:02 p.m. (PT)
Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TV: CBS Sports Network
Announcers: Rich Walz, Robert Turbin, Jordan Giorgio
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 162 or 197
