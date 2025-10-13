Week 7 Recap: How UCLA’s Remaining Opponents Fared
Week 7 of the college football season was another great one for the UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten), who proved that they aren't one-hit-wonders with a dominant 38-13 win over Michigan State.
The same can be said for UCLA's remaining opponents, who had a particularly productive week, which doubled the Bruins' number of ranked opponents left on the schedule.
With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's remaining 2025 opponents did in their Week 7 performances and what it means for the Bruins moving forward.
Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten)
Maryland was one of the hottest teams in college football through the first five weeks, starting 4-0, including a dominant win over Wisconsin just a couple of weeks ago. That momentum faltered immediately, as the Terrapins conceded a 20-point lead to Washington last week and dropped a scrap fight, 34-31, to Nebraska this week.
ESPN's analytics had Maryland as the heavy favorites for this Saturday's matchup just a few weeks ago, but now the numbers say the Bruins have a 49.8% chance to win. A true toss-up game.
(3) Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)
The Hoosiers were the biggest winners of the college football week, going into Eugene as the No. 7-ranked team and taking down No. 3 Oregon, 30-20. The win moved Indiana up to No. 3 on the updated AP Top 25 and solidified its position as one of the best teams in the nation.
The Bruins take on the Hoosiers on the road on Saturday, Oct. 25, and now have two top 3 opponents on their remaining schedule, adding to an already daunting strength of schedule.
(25) Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
Yet another ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining slate, the Cornhuskers repeated last week's doing by taking down an upcoming Bruins opponent, defeating Maryland 34-31 despite three Dylan Raiola interceptions. The win moved Nebraska into the top 25 for the first time all season at No. 25.
Going into the season, UCLA's Rose Bowl clash against Nebraska was widely deemed a toss-up, with the Cornhuskers being slight favorites. As it stands right now, ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 28.2% chance to win the Nov. 8 matchup, but those chances could increase if UCLA continues on its current tack.
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)
The No. 1 team in the nation is just not slowing down. Ohio State cruised past No. 17 Illinois for a 34-16 win and has yet to show signs of slowing down. The Buckeyes currently don't have a ranked opponent left on their remaining schedule.
Ohio State is one of the two top 3 teams on UCLA's remaining schedule. It's unclear where the Bruins will be as a football team when they go on the road against the Buckeyes on Nov. 15, but the host team will undoubtedly be the favorite.
Washington Huskies (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. had a career outing for the Huskies, throwing for 402 yards and adding another 136 on the ground to lead Washington to a 38-19 win against Rutgers. The Huskies are making waves in the media and received 36 votes for the AP Top 25.
Much like Maryland, Washington was projected to be a worse team than the Bruins going into the season. The two have gone on different paths through the first half of the season, but they may be trending towards each other ahead of their Week 13 clash in the Rose Bowl.
(20) USC Trojans (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten)
The crosstown rival Trojans bounced back from a ranked loss and a bye week to a statement victory over No. 15 Michigan. USC's 31-13 win against the Wolverines vaulted it back into the top 25. The Trojans take on a ranked opponent in three consecutive weeks, going on the road against No. 13 Notre Dame this week.
USC may get in the way of the Bruins' chances at a complete turnaround and a potential bowl game when it plays host to UCLA in the Coliseum in the final game of the season. It's still a ways away, but the game could have serious bowl game implications.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.