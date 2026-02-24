What Cronin Credits For UCLA Game-Winner Against Illinois

The UCLA Bruins perhaps saved their season after their thrilling overtime victory against Illinois, and it went exactly according to plan per head coach Mick Cronin.

The Bruins stole a 95-94 win in overtime against Illinois after guard Donovan Dent ran the entire length of the court in 4.9 seconds to score the game-winning layup as time expired. Dent finished with 14 points and 15 assists in the game.

It’s nearly impossible to draw up, only so many players in the world are capable of sprinting the length of the court, and scoring a high-stakes basket with less than 5 seconds to do so. Nonetheless, Cronin put his trust in Dent to get it done, and the star guard came through.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) fight for a rebound over UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Image | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Cronin’s thoughts

Cronin was asked about that final play after the game, explaining how that outcome was exactly how it was meant to play out.

“Exactly, but I didn’t do anything,” Cronin said. “Let me tell you about coaching. The ball goes in, you look smart. If Brandon Williams doesn’t run with Donnie, and throw the right pass, you look dumb. Tyler set the back screen perfectly. In coaching, you give the kids credit. They executed perfectly. It wasn’t a play you’ve never seen before, it’s not that complicated. I’ve seen Richard Pitino do the same play for Donnie the last couple of years, maybe four or five times, he won games like that. In that situation, him flying at the rim is great.”

Cronin offers different perspective

Cronin’s reflection offers a bit of a changed tune from the one he gave off just a few days prior, when he hastily tossed Steven Jamerson from the game after a hard flagrant foul against Michigan State, an incident that would go viral on social media, and only be compounded by Cronin’s outburst towards a reporter after the game.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, right, and UCLA's Steven Jamerson, left, stare each other down after Jamerson's flagrant foul on Cooper during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This time, Cronin is giving his players all the credit.

It’s the second time this season that UCLA has earned themselves a huge win on the heels of their 5-star transfer from New Mexico in Dent. The first being when he dropped 23 points and 13 assists to deliver a major upset win over then-#4 Purdue. Now, Dent’s heroics have once again boosted UCLA resume for March.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket past Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

With their season revitalized once again, the Bruins will look to finish strong as they remain on the bubble to receive an at-large bid to next month’s NCAA Tournament.

