What To Expect From Incoming UCLA Basketball Recruits

UCLA basketball endured a disappointing season last year. The Bruins entered the year ranked 12th in the country but were inconsistent throughout, as several transfer portal additions failed to meet expectations. One of the more notable underperformers was Donovan Dent, who had been counted on as a primary scoring option but never found his footing in the Big Ten.

By the time March arrived, UCLA had fallen to a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins handled their first-round matchup against USF but were eliminated in the second round by UConn, which went on to reach the National Championship game.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mick Cronin's ability to attract talent to UCLA is not in question. The concern has been what happens once those players arrive on campus, as too many of them have failed to perform at the level their reputations suggested they would.

In the offseason, Cronin has worked to rebuild the roster through both the transfer portal and the 2026 high school recruiting class. The portal work has been strong, with UCLA ranking 25th in the country in 247Sports' transfer class rankings.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The high school recruiting ranking is 45th per 247Sports, reflecting Cronin's clear preference for experienced collegiate talent over prep prospects. That said, the two incoming freshmen joining the program this season give Bruins fans genuine reasons for optimism. Here is a closer look at each player.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joe Philon

Philon is a 4-star recruit in the 2026 class, ranked 57th nationally according to Rivals. He is a player who could push for a starting role as a freshman, given both his defensive capabilities and offensive upside.

Mainland's Narayan Thomas (3) drives the lane against Blake's Joe Philon (1) during an FHSAA Class 5A boys semifinal game in Lakeland on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Provided by Calvin Knight / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 6 feet 8 inches with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Philon is still filling out a lean frame, but he compensates with speed and explosiveness when he gets into space. His defensive profile is where he stands out most. He is a switchable defender capable of guarding multiple positions, a weak-side shot blocker, and a disruptive presence in passing lanes.

He is the type of player who can be assigned to the opposing team's best player while also covering for mistakes as a roaming playmaker off the ball. If his offensive game develops alongside his defensive instincts, Philon could be one of the more impactful freshmen in the Big Ten next season.

Javonte Floyd

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Floyd is a 3-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports, but he arrives in Westwood with a scoring background that should not be overlooked. During his career at Cedar Grove High School, Floyd recorded over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, averaging 11.4 points per game during his senior season.

While those numbers came at the high school level, his scoring profile compares favorably to several of UCLA's other offseason additions when evaluated in context.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The challenge for Floyd will be physicality. At 6 feet 9 inches, he profiles as an undersized center at the college level, and the Big Ten presents a particularly difficult environment for a player of his size. With multiple seven-footers across the conference, Floyd will need to rely on skill, positioning, and instincts to carve out a productive role.

His path to the floor likely runs through the bench in his freshman year, where he can develop against elite competition before being asked to take on a larger role.