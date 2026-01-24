What Skyy Clark's Return Means for UCLA

Skyy Clark is trending to return soon, but is that what UCLA needs right now?

Skyy Clark has missed the Bruins' last five games, dealing with a hamstring injury. During that time. UCLA's record would be 3-2, with losses coming from Ohio State and Wisconsin, two games that might've gone UCLA's way with Clark. However, the win against Purdue might say otherwise.

Is UCLA Better Without Clark?

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It is undeniable that Skyy Clark is one of if not the best player on UCLA overall. His shooting this season has been second to nobody, and could be the key to unlocking this team's full potiental. However, his shooting while good on paper is a result of efficient shooting night, not consistent domination.

Trent Perry has been the starter for UCLA since Clark has been out with injury, and so far he has presented a pretty good argument for him remaining as the team's permanent starter. Especially, since Perry was able to play 38 minutes in the win vs Purdue.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Since Perry took over as a starter, he is averaging 15.8 points per game, while shooting 46.6% from three. Compare that to Clark's season stats of 13.5 points on 48.6% shooting from the arc. Mick Cronin has a real dilemma on his hands.

The bottom line is that Clark is a great player, and his impact down the stretch will be needed if UCLA wants to make a deep run in the tournament, much less make the tournament. However, Perry has proven to do exactly what Clark can do, and at times a little better.

How UCLA's Lineup Should Look

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Mick Cronin is willing to make the tough decision, Trent Perry should be starting over Skyy Clark. Perry's game offers UCLA consistent production all around the court. For example, as a starter, Perry is averaging 4.0 rebounds to Clark's 2.8. Rebounding is something UCLA needs right now.

However, if Perry earns the starting nod, he will still share significant minutes with Clark down the stretch. How Mick Cronin ultimately chooses to divide those minutes remains his decision. That said, Perry has made a compelling case to see a much larger role moving forward.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs forward Troy Plumtree (13) as he drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Clark is a irreplaceable piece to UCLA. But the Bruins have shown that their ceiling is a tad higher without him opposed to with him. Moving forward, Cronin will need to configure the lineup with both Clark and Perry playing significant minutes, which could be a tall task, given how great they have been this season.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .