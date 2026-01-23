UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Evaluating Mick Cronin's Job Security

While the Purdue win did buy Mick Cronin a little bit of times, it clear that his position as head coach could be hanging by a thread if UCLA drops a few more games this season.

In today's episode, we will discuss why Mick Cronin's job isn't as secure as most people think. Again, the Purdue win bought him some extra time, but looking past that, UCLA is not in good shape, still sitting at 13-6, with more losses to come as they enter their toughest stretch of the season.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Could Cronin see the 2026-2027 Season?

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The short answer. Maybe. The Bruins have been bad in the last three season to put it blunty. Last season they were 23-11 and lost in the second round of the tournament, and the year prior they were 16-17 and missed the tournament completely. Something needs to change soon.

Again, the upset to Purdue should buy Cronin time this season. However, if UCLA is unable to finish the season strong, both in the regular season and the postseason, the odds of Cronin being let go goes up significantly. Looking ahead, the biggest make-or-break for Cronin is the Michigan matchup on Feb. 14.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On top Michigan, UCLA will face No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Illinos, and No. 7 Nebraska. A tough schedule to say the least, but if UCLA is able to win 3-of-4, or even 2-of-4, Cronin should have enough on his resume to remain the Bruins coach.

Biggest Critique

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When looking at these teams' downfall, talent is not nesscarily the issue. This season UCLA's roster is loaded with talent, a large reason why entering this season they were ranked No. 12 in the nation. However, they do not have the right players in the right spot.

UCLA does not have an anchor at center, and they have, in turn, relied on Xavier Booker and a few notable bench players like Steven Jamerson and Brandon Williams to stitch together what a center stat line is supposed to look like. This issue stems from Mick Cronin's team building.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Players want to play at UCLA, as it is by far one of the most appealing schools on paper in the nation. However, if you are Martin Jarmond, it might be worth asking why this team has not been able to meet expectations.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cronin says it is his fault, and while there might be some truth to that, the bottom-line is success needs to return to Westwood.

