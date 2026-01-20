5 Crystal-Ball Stat Lines for UCLA vs. Purdue

UCLA is set to face off against the No. 4 Team in the nation in Purdue, which in turn means these players must play at or above these predictions for a win here.

The Bruins as a whole this season have struggled to maintain consistency. While this does not fall completely on their shoulders, as Mick Cronin has also struggled as a coach this season. Either way, these issues must be put aside for UCLA's most important game of the season.

Trent Perry | G

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

There is a chance that Skyy Clark suits up against Purdue, but we most likely won't see him play impactful minutes. Trent Perry should get the start with how he is playing, but his minutes could take a hit if Clark is ready to play. Either way, Trent Perry needs to have a great game here.

Perry has proven to be the Bruins' most efficient scorer this season, something that will be desperately needed in this matchup. Even if Perry's minutes are low, he will need to make the most of them.

Prediction: 14 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB

Donovan Dent | G

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has a great opportunity here to rewrite the narrative surrounding his rough season. At times, we have seen what Dent is capable of, but getting there has been tricky for the senior. If he can match his 25-point performance that he had against Iowa, UCLA might be able to pull off the upset.

In the loss to Ohio State, Dent showcased this three point shooting, that prior to this game was missing. He made 2-of-4, a season high in both attempts and makes this season. If Dent can build on that shooting he should make a huge impact.

Prediction: 16 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Before fouling out against Ohio State, it looked as though Eric Dailey Jr. was on the verge of taking over for the Bruins. While it’s impossible to say whether the outcome would have changed had he played the full game, one thing is clear: his impact was significant and felt on both ends of the floor.

If Dailey Jr can stay out of foul trouble, the Bruins could be looking pretty good here. As UCLA's leading rebounder this season, Dailey Jr's impact in this game could turn the tide. If he can rebound at a high rate, the Bruins should walk away with a win.

Prediction: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) rebounds the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By far the best player for UCLA this season has been Tyler Bilodeau. After Bilodeau's 30-point effort in the loss to Ohio State, it can be inferred that he is frustrated. This could boil down to two things: either he takes this out on UCLA, or he takes this out on Purdue. Either is possible.

But knowing Bilodeau he does not like to lose, so the ladder is way more feasible. Unlike the others on this list, Bilodeau's impact will determine how close this game is. If he bombs it, UCLA losses by 20, if he plays well, UCLA could be within five, with a great chance of winning.

Prediction: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward/center Xavier Booker (1) holds the onto the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In the loss to Ohio State, Booker played just two-minutes after the opening tip. However, he is still technically a starter so he will be evaluated for this matchup.

Best case is that Cronin gives Booker another chance to prove why he deserves more minutes. In this case, it is unlikely that Booker will struggle with some of the defensive issues from earlier in the season. Realistically, we probably won't see much Booker in this one.

Prediction: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

