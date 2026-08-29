What This Camp Means for UCLA Football's Recruiting Momentum

There’s more reason for this UCLA team to perform well than the obvious.

UCLA is already in a great position in the recruiting game. 247Sports has ranked the Bruins' 2027 class in the top 20 at No. 17 overall. In the short time Chesney has been here, things are already looking up for the Bruins.

The Offseason Provides Opportunity

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That’s exactly what makes this offseason camp so important. This camp gives the Bruins their last chance in the offseason to sharpen the product that they put on the field.

The product they display on Sept. 5 will have the eyes of many recruits on it, and every game this season could be the difference between landing a commitment or turning a recruit away.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This fall camp is giving UCLA the ability to learn the system under Chesney and hone in on any mistakes so they can hit the ground running when the season begins. UCLA has scheduled game-day visits this season, so it’s important they show out for the recruits in attendance.

Now, it’s not like winning a game will automatically land a recruit. However, winning and showing visible improvement from last season is a major step in the right direction and shows that Chesney is the coach of the future.

Chesney's Chance To Prove Himself

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players don’t want to ride the coaching carousel. If they can witness a competent head coach and see year-to-year improvement in the UCLA program , that could be enough reason to buy into what the Bruins are building.

Chesney has a lot to gain from how this team performs against Cal in Week One. If the Bruins come out hot and look like a completely different team than last season, it could get some buzz going in the recruiting cycle. Players will buy into an up-and-coming program, and the rebuild Chesney has taken on with UCLA is already trending in that direction.

Chesney could advance a ton with the Bruins if he shows improvement and builds credibility in front of visiting recruits.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of this Bruins team has spent the winter, spring, and now summer dialing in on Chesney’s system. This team has months of accumulated work toward putting the absolute best display out on the field for everyone, recruits included, to see.

UCLA has already garnered some recruiting momentum from the 2027 class and future classes as well. This offseason, and specifically this fall camp, could be the difference between continuing with that momentum or hitting a brick wall in Week One.