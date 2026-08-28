UCLA Updated Week 1 Starting Projections: Who's Up, Who's Down

Days out from Week One, and the UCLA depth chart still has plenty of questions about where things will land. That said, we still have a decent idea of what to expect for the starting lineup heading into this road test against Cal to open the season for the Bruins.

Quarterback: Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava has a major chance to prove the critics wrong and finally reach the potential his talent suggests. Iamaleava has been the starter since he transferred to Westwood, and there’s no changing that anytime soon.

Running Back: Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The leading rusher for the Bruins last season was Nico Iamaleava with 505 yards. The run game for UCLA should be greatly improved this season, and James Madison transfer Wayne Knight will play a major role in turning that department around.

Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods will also take snaps in the backfield, but I would estimate Knight will be the lead back to begin the season.

Wide Receiver: Landon Ellis, Brian Rowe Jr., Mikey Matthews

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve talked plenty about what this starting trio could look like, and this combination makes the most sense. Ellis, Rowe, and Matthews give the Bruins a little bit of everything, including familiarity with the quarterback, thanks to Matthews.

Ellis and Rowe both present great opportunities to elevate this passing game from last season and equip Iamaleava with the tools he needs to succeed.

Tight End: Josh Phifer

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Josh Phifer (89) rushes as Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phifer comes to UCLA from James Madison as a talented run blocker, and it seems as if that’s the advantage he’ll primarily provide to this Bruins offense. Brayden Loftin is another talented receiving tight end and will certainly take plenty of snaps for the offense as well.

Tackles: Jordan Davis & Hall Schmidt

I would initially expect Davis to line up at left tackle and Schmidt at right tackle. Both Davis and Schmidt are transfers, but it looks like they’ve come in and earned starting roles.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Hall Schmidt (65) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Davis has dealt with dehydration issues that have sidelined him throughout fall camp, but it seems like he’ll be ready to go against Cal in Week One.

Guards: Carter Sweazie & Eugene Brooks

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experience of both Sweazie and Brooks will presumably be too advantageous for Chesney to sideline them. Sweazie’s familiarity with the James Madison transfers gives him an edge, while Brooks' familiarity as a former starter for UCLA makes it make sense to line him up for the first snap as well.

Center: Riley Robell

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he’s dealt with an MCL injury throughout camp, Robell seems to be ready to go for Week One and should be a leader on this offensive line.

Interior Defensive Line: Tyson Ford & Darold DeNgohe

The interior line is a tricky one to pin down. Tyson Ford seems to be a mainstay as a starter, but his running mate on the interior of the line feels like it could be up in the air.

Tyson Ford DL of the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame football practice at the Irish Athletic Center on August 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Amier Washington and Maxwell Roy both present intriguing opportunities and could very well see the field first come Sept. 5.

Edge: Sahir West and Scott Taylor

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sahir West is the name to watch on this defense. If there’s a single guy to bet on to be great this season, it would be West. Coming from James Madison, there’s been some skepticism about his ability to make the jump to Big Ten football, but I feel confident West will be able to handle it just fine.

Linebackers: Sammy Omosigho & Jalen Woods

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the arrival of James Madison transfer Trent Hendrick, I think Chesney and the defense will stay the course for now in terms of starters. Could Hendrick end up starting as early as Week Two? Yes.

Cornerbacks: Rodrick Pleasant, DJ Barksdale & Cole Martin

Originally at safety, I think Martin will flex down to a nickel corner and allow Malik Hartford to get in as a starting safety. Rodrick Pleasant will be a leader in this secondary, and the hope is that he can shut down an entire side of the field.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would watch CJ Lavender closely as the season rolls on, as he could be first off the bench.

Safeties: Tao Johnson & Malik Hartford

Two newcomers in the deep secondary, Hartford and Johnson, provide UCLA with a solid duo that can make some plays this season. Cole Martin could still appear as a safety against Cal, in which case he would likely take Hartford’s place.