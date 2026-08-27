Why UCLA's 2026 Season Crucial for HC Bob Chesney

Everybody knows by now the change that has come to UCLA this offseason. Head coach Bob Chesney inherited one of the most intriguing rebuilding projects in college football, and his first season at UCLA could determine how quickly the Bruins can climb the ladder in the Big Ten.

The thing is, Chesney isn’t taking over a normal rebuild. He’s coming from James Madison, a Group of Five school, to arguably the best conference in the country and carries massive expectations.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney made it clear that this roster would be vastly different than the product UCLA put on the field last season. He brought in over 40 transfers and about 20 freshmen to completely give this roster a new look.

He also added several members of his James Madison staff to give the team some familiarity and continuity. This 2026 Bruins season will be the first test of whether that method works in college football or whether the skill gap between conferences is too wide to overcome.

The Roster Overhaul Raises Expectations

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever way you spin it, over 40 transfers is an enormous change. This wasn’t a minor addition to an already built Bruins team; it was a complete rebuild. That’s why it’s so much harder to evaluate this team, because it’s simply not the same team we saw last year by any metric.

Chesney is getting to build the roster he wants from scratch, and it is an unusually large opportunity in college football. That said, the results of his roster construction will be judged immediately.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA isn’t playing in a league where they can cruise through a weak schedule and get acclimated first. Dealing with teams like Oregon, Ohio State, Indiana, Penn State, and Michigan from year-to-year is a gauntlet of a conference.

What Does Success Look Like in Year One?

Even if UCLA improves dramatically in terms of talent, the difficulty of the Big Ten may leave them with a record that doesn’t reflect that growth. The importance of this 2026 season is not necessarily that Chesney must turn UCLA into a National Championship contender in his first year. Success looks like a clear path of growth for the Bruins.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If UCLA looks fundamentally different from last season, and the Bruins at least compete in the tougher games on their schedule, that’s good enough direction for Chesney in year one.

For Chesney, this season is less about the final record UCLA has and more about whether or not he can prove he’s the guy for the long haul. If there’s a clear path towards growth shown in year one, that should be enough of a sign that Chesney is absolutely the guy moving forward.