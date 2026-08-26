Biggest UCLA Football Camp Winners (and What Their Role Is Now)

Week 1 of the college football season is almost here, and the depth chart is finally beginning to take shape as the offseason comes to a close.

Throughout the offseason, particularly during fall camp, these were the players who helped their stock the most.

Derek Osman

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries are unfortunately part of the game, and with Riley Robell dealing with a lingering MCL injury that had him sidelined, Osman took the opportunity to potentially rise on the depth chart.

It was initially believed that Sam Yoon would be Robell's backup, and while that could still be the case when it's all said and done, Osman made the most of his opportunities. He was able to step in and take valuable team reps in Robell’s place.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it may not blossom into a starting role or anything significant yet, if Robell has injury issues throughout the season, Osman has potentially earned an opportunity to be the next man up.

Mikey Matthews

We’ve heard a lot from Matthews over the past couple of weeks. Initially, we believed that newcomers Landon Ellis (James Madison) and Brian Rowe Jr. (South Carolina) would assume two of the starting receiver roles, with the third one up in the air.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Semaj Morgan and Mikey Matthews have been in those conversations for the final spot, and I think Matthews will end up with the starting position against Cal.

He has an already established connection with Nico Iamaleava, and that continuity from year to year matters more than many may think. Of course, things can always change, and starting lineups can be shifted and rotated, but I believe Matthews will get the nod, at least in Week 1.

Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest reason I would label Iamaleava is the opportunity he was given to get better. The amount of practice UCLA has had lately has given him ample time to connect with his receivers and strengthen those relationships.

The arrival of Derek Carr has also given Iamaleava a resource that should help him throughout the season. While Nico initially got off to a slow start in UCLA’s fall camp, it seems he’s picked things up lately.

CJ Lavender

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far throughout camp, Lavender has been among the most consistent risers among young players on the defensive side of the ball.

The freshmen in this Bruins class aren’t expected to see the field a ton this season, but Lavender has performed well enough through camp to warrant Coach Chesney potentially rewarding him with some playing time.

The secondary should be a solid unit on the defensive side of the ball, so it should be interesting to see how Chesney fits Lavender into the rotation if he does indeed break through.