The Biggest Question Facing UCLA Basketball’s Trent Perry

We’ve all seen the news about Donovan Dent’s interesting situation as he battles eligibility, but the one thing we know for sure is that a return back to UCLA is very unlikely.

That means the point guard position is officially open, as we’ve assumed it would be, and it looks like it’s the next man up for the Bruins. That man happens to be returning guard Trent Perry.

Can He Handle Full-Time PG?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perry hasn’t played as the full-time point guard since high school, and naturally there are questions about whether he could handle being the facilitator within this offense. Luckily for him, this roster Cronin has built with him as the point guard should relieve plenty of the pressure coming his way.

Initially, with Jaylen Petty transferring to UCLA from Texas Tech, it was believed he might take on some responsibility as the primary ball handler. After all, Petty had taken that role plenty of times at Texas Tech, so it makes sense for him to slide into that position.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like that notion isn’t the direction Cronin will be heading in, and Perry will likely take the primary role as the starting point guard.

Throughout the offseason, Perry has been putting on serious muscle, and his size and length will make him very versatile this season. If need be, I could comfortably say Perry could slide all the way over to the small forward if a situation called for it.

Perry Has Been Undersold

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Perry had no trouble attacking the basket, and that added size should allow him to attack more frequently and more effectively. It should also make him a more effective defender, as he has the chance to play serious bully ball while on-ball defending.

As a point guard, you do have to assume a leading role on this team, and it seems like Perry is all-in and ready for that responsibility. In this day and age of college basketball, being a returning veteran on a team is almost rare, and his familiarity should give him a voice and natural leadership at the point guard position.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin signals to his players during the 2nd half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A huge breakout season could be coming for Perry, and plenty of signs point to a successful season for the returning Bruin. He’ll step into the 2026-27 season as the Bruins' starting point guard, and it’s a role he should be able to take on with plenty of stride.

Watch Our Latest Podcast