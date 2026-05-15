UCLA’s Bilodeau Shares NBA Player Comparisons at Draft Combine

UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau is one of 73 players taking part in the NBA Draft Combine in hopes of showing the scouts their worth ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Bilodeau is the only Bruin participating in this year’s event, and it isn’t without good reason. He led the Bruins in scoring last season, averaging 17.6 points per game on 52 percent shooting from the floor and 46 percent from three-point range.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

His knockdown shooting ability has been on display throughout the combine so far. Bilodeau shot over 70 percent combined throughout the various shooting drills at the event. If Bilodeau is to find himself on an NBA team this summer, it’ll be because of his marksmanship from behind the three-point line.

Bilodeau’s Draft Stock

So far, Bilodeau hasn’t appeared on many draft boards, but the ones he has shown up on project him to be a fringe second-round pick, meaning that he’ll need to really show out at the combine if he hopes to get drafted. So far, he’s done that.

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) battle for the rebound during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His shooting ability is his natural calling, and it is what has drawn the most attention from scouts to this point. However, some of his weaknesses, such as his playmaking and finishing ability, as well as his overall defensive game, have scouts pause on whether or not they think he is NBA-ready or not.

In a recent interview with HoopsHype’s Cyro Asseo , Bilodeau shared what NBA players he would compare himself to.

Bilodeau’s Comparisons

“I think floor spacers,” Bilodeau said. “Guys like Dean Wade, really good defenders on the perimeter, good at navigating screens, use their length and size to affect shots. Then, too, guys like Cam Johnson, skilled guys, space the floor, high IQ. Just get after it.”

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Those comparisons feel pretty fair for Bilodeau’s playstyle. Wade and Johnson are some of the NBA’s best floor spacing forwards in the game, and their abilities to play their role within their respective teams' schemes have helped them carve out long and impactful NBA careers up to this point.

While Bilodeau will likely never be a star player in the NBA, his skill set can still benefit many teams at the next level if he continues to develop in a positive direction. Since he is no longer eligible for college, Bilodeau hopes to see his basketball dreams come true at the next level by making an NBA roster this summer.