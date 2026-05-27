Ranking 5 Most Important Players for UCLA Basketball Next Season

Mick Cronin is in a pivotal year with UCLA, having signed a contract extension back in May of last year, but having a disappointing season.

After entering last year as a preseason top-15 team, UCLA finished unranked and was a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They did win their first round game against UCF, but would lose by 16 to the UConn Huskies.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Senior Tyler Bilodeau led the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game, with transfer Donavan Dent having the second most points per game while also having a team high 7.8 assists with the Bruins.

Both players are gone, and the Bruins will need to find replacements for their production next season. With that being said, here are the five most important players next season for the Bruins.

Trent Perry

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perry is a player who took a major step forward in his sophomore year. From averaging 3.7 points as a freshman to 12.6 as a sophomore last year, Perry is a player who can become an All-Big Ten player next season.

Perry can play on both sides of the ball, getting his own shot and shooting the three effectively at 39%, while also playing lockdown defense on the opponent's best player. Perry will be looked at as the “go-to” player for the Bruins next year, and if he makes a jump in production next season, he can bring this team back to the Sweet 16.

Eric Dailey Jr.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dailey is the ultimate “glue guy” on the Bruins roster, as he does everything well on the court. He can score a decent amount, pass and find the open man, rebound, and defend at a high level. Dailey led the team in rebounds last year, and with no true center on the roster, it will be important for Dailey to lead the Bruins in rebounds once again next season.

Xavier Booker

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Booker came to UCLA after two seasons at Michigan State and did make big improvements in his game. At UCLA, he took a step forward in his production, with more opportunities to play for the Bruins.

Booker is a stretch four, as he can shoot the three at an effective level, pass to find open teammates, and play good defense down low. Booker, however, needs to bulk up and put on a few more pounds.

Jaylen Petty

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Petty was the highest-ranked player the Bruins brought in through the transfer portal. He spent his freshman year at Texas Tech and played an important role for the Red Raiders after All-American JT Toppin went down with an injury.

While undersized, Petty is a player who can still score effectively, averaging just under 10 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 37% from three-point range. Petty in the backcourt with Perry is huge, as Perry can help more on defense, and Petty can help Perry on offense.

Joe Philon

Mainland's Narayan Thomas (3) drives the lane against Blake's Joe Philon (1) during an FHSAA Class 5A boys semifinal game in Lakeland on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Provided by Calvin Knight / USA TODAY NETWORK

Philon is ranked 57th in the 2026 high school class according to Rivals. Philon is a player who could potentially start for the Bruins next season, thanks to his defensive ability and offensive upside. If the Bruins can have him play meaningful minutes as a true freshman, he can be a great player for multiple years.

At 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, he’s still filling out a relatively lean frame, but has speed and explosiveness when he turns the jets on. Defensively, he changes the game with his switch-ability, weak-side shot-blocking, and instincts in passing lanes. Offensively, he is someone who can run up and down the court and can drive through defenders.