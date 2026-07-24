Why UCLA Could Forgo Signing Quarterback in 2027 Class

Jack Savage, the UCLA Football and Recruiting Reporter for 247Sports and CBS Sports, posted to his X account on Thursday that the Bruins "not getting a QB this cycle is more than okay in my opinion. 2028 class is stacked and gives Chesney and the staff much more runway to work with anyways...And the transfer portal will always be there."

UCLA starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava has two years of eligibility remaining. Iamaleava has the option of entering the 2027 NFL Draft. The NFL Mock Draft Database currently projects Iamaleava as the 144th prospect for the Annual Player Selection Meeting.

UCLA not getting a QB this cycle is more than okay in my opinion. 2028 class is stacked and gives Chesney and the staff much more runway to work with anyways.



And the transfer portal will always be there. https://t.co/9eveUv3cwZ — Jack Savage (@JackJohnSavage) July 23, 2026

UCLA Loses Out on Local 4-Star 2027 Quarterback

The comments from Savage were in response to an X post from his 247Sports colleague Blair Angulo reporting that Huntington Beach 4-star 2027 QB Brady Edmunds recently confirmed his commitment to Ohio State. Edmunds is the 242nd prospect, 20th QB, and 19th player in California in the 2027 class per 247Sports.

UCLA signed 3-star QB D.J. Bordeaux from Parker, Colorado, and Ty Dieffenbach as a transfer from Cal Poly in the 2026 class. Iamaleava's brother Madden, a redshirt freshman and a 4-star prospect in 2025, and Colton Gumino are the projected backup QBs for UCLA in 2026.

UCLA Turning Its Attention at QB to 2028

UCLA has offered 22 QBs in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports database . Jayden Wade to Georgia, Kingston Preyear to Alabama, Lukas Prock to Indiana, and James Armstrong to Penn State are the only QBs UCLA has offered in the 2028 class who are currently committed to other programs.

The other QBs UCLA offered in the 2028 class are "cool" on the Bruins, according to 247Sports. Among the QBs UCLA has offered in the 2028 class are Washington legacy Titus Huard, the son of former Husky signal-caller Brock, and Brady Quinn, the son of the former Notre Dame QB of the same name.

UCLA football fans need to calm down. If the Bruins do well this season, they will get a good transfer portal QB to start in 2027. No reason to start offering high school kids who won't start. They need a veteran for 2027. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 24, 2026

Potential for a Transfer

New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has had a winning season in 15 out of his 16 years as a head coach. If UCLA has a successful 2026 season, the Bruins will have the opportunity to pursue a top transfer QB in the 2026 portal. Any decision by Iamaleava would have a major impact on what UCLA would do at QB in the transfer portal.

Chesney is already proving to be an elite recruiter. UCLA currently ranks 19th in the 2027 class per 247Sports. That puts the Bruins on pace to sign their best class since 2018. Chesney, offensive coordinator and UCLA QB coach Dean Kennedy, and the Bruins' recruiting staff clearly have a plan at QB for the future of the roster.