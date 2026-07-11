UCLA Football: Bob Chesney's System Perfectly Fits Nico Iamaleava

New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has a well-documented track record of dual-threat quarterbacks thriving in his system. Alonza Barnett III thrived in two seasons under Chesney at James Madison, and Matthew Sluka excelled under Chesney at Holy Cross before moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision with UNLV in 2024.

Chesney has slowly moved his way up from Division III to Division II, to the Football Bowl Subdivision at Holy Cross, followed by Group of Six program James Madison, and now with UCLA. In his last three jobs, Chesney has led his programs to NCAA Playoff Appearances. Nico Iamaleava will be by far the most talented QB Chesney has worked with.

Alonza Barnett III Thrives Playing for Bob Chesney

In four seasons at James Madison under current Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and Chesney, Barnett III completed 58.8 percent of his pass attempts for 5,433 yards, 49 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, with 1,075 yards rushing and another 23 scores. Most of Barnett III's success came in his two seasons playing under Chesney.

In their two seasons under Chesney, James Madison had balanced offenses. James Madison averaged 216.1 passing yards per game in 2024 and 211.1 in 2025. The Dukes posted 191.5 rushing yards per game in 2024 and 241.5 on the ground in 2025 as James Madison earned a College Football Playoff berth.

Matthew Sluka became FCS All-American under Chesney

"It's our time now ... to make sure we put this program back on the map. ... You have a chance to breathe some rare air based on the people that you're surrounded with at UCLA."@UCLAFootball coach Bob Chesney joins the @RichEisenShow and talks about recruiting and the sports… pic.twitter.com/jb25UFDPRr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2026

In four seasons under Chesney at Holy Cross, Sluka completed 58.5 percent of his pass attempts for 5,916 yards passing, 59 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, with 599 carries for 3,583 yards rushing and 38 scores on the ground.

Sluka joined Chesney at James Madison in 2025 and had limited playing time as the backup to Barnett III.

How Nico Iamaleava’s Numbers Compare to Chesney’s Past QB’s

UCLA's Nico Iamaleava throws a pass against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In three college seasons, Iamaleava has completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 4,858 yards, 34 TDs and 12 interceptions with 934 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. In his first season with UCLA in 2025, Iamaleava completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards, 13 TDs and seven interceptions and 505 rushing yards with five scores.

UCLA has significant offensive continuity on its inaugural offensive staff under Chesney. The majority of the new UCLA offensive staff moved with Chesney from James Madison to UCLA. That includes offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy. The 2026 season is a pivotal one for Iamaleava. Chesney should be the best coach Iamaleava has played under during his collegiate career.