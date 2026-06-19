Why UCLA Could Still Be Contender in Brady Edmunds Sweepstakes

Since taking over as the head coach at UCLA, Bob Chesney has proven to be one of the best recruiters in college football.

Now, the 2026 recruiting class isn't highly ranked. However, the 2027 high school class has been one of the best in the country, ranked 10th by 247Sports, with seven “blue chip” prospects, including one 5-star prospect, cornerback Juju Johnson.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney has recruited a well-rounded class, with multiple players committed to both offense and defense. The one position that Chesney has yet to land a commitment is quarterback, but that could change with 4-star Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds .

Recently, Edmunds took an official visit to Ohio State , and his statement about his commitment to the Buckeyes raised some eyebrows among Buckeyes fans and gave the Bruins some hope.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Edmunds Speaks

In a statement given to Eleven Warriors during his official visit, Edmunds gave a quote that is very unsettling about his commitment to Ohio State.

Brady Edmunds says it would be tough to walk away from his Ohio State commitment, but he’s still deciding between OSU and UCLA entering his official visit.



“You've got to kind of look out for yourself in a sense, and that's what I'm doing. At the end of the day, it's a… pic.twitter.com/dg5YCpwBxq — Eleven Warriors (@11W) June 17, 2026

Edmunds spoke about how, while it would be very hard for him to “walk away” from Ohio State since he has been committed to the Buckeyes since 2024, he also explained that it is a business and that he needs to do what is best for him.

“If for whatever reason it ends up going the other way, it would be a tough thing to walk away from,” Edmunds said. “I’ve been a part of this for so long, obviously committed for 18-plus months, one of the longest commits in all of the class, so it means a lot. I mean, my family, everything like that. My grandpa is obviously from here. It’s a big deal.”

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Class of 2027 Huntington Beach, California, quarterback Brady Edmunds visits the field ahead of Ohio State's 35-7 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes after the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You've got to kind of look out for yourself in a sense, and that's what I'm doing. At the end of the day, it's a business.”

Brady Edmunds was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What a Flip Would Mean for UCLA

Edmunds has been committed to Ohio State since December 2024, when the Buckeyes were in the middle of their championship run, with Chip Kelly as his main recruiter. With Kelly gone, Edmunds seems to be pursuing an open recruitment while staying committed to the Buckeyes and Ryan Day.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney has made Edmunds a priority target, and if he were able to flip him from Ohio State, it would be a major win for the program. Ohio State is the biggest program in the Big Ten and has done a great job at developing quarterbacks. Edmunds' decision to flip to UCLA would instantly make him the quarterback of the future, as he is a very skilled pocket passer.

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