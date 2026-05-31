UCLA Could Flip Top 2027 QB Away From Ohio State
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Bob Chesney has done a good job at recruiting players from the 2027 high school class.
The 2027 class is Chesney's first real recruiting class and has so far brought in one of the best in the country, ranking eighth according to 247Sports.
With 19 total commits, Chesney has brought in seven 4-star recruits, with 12 being 3-star, and some being borderline 4-star-caliber recruits who can see a rise in their rankings with a good senior season.
While Chesney has done a good job recruiting players on both the offense and defense, the quarterback has eluded him, and he is still searching for a top quarterback prospect to commit to the Bruins.
Luckily for the Bruins, they have had some success in recruiting top players. Recently, the Bruins will get a visit from Colton Nussmeier this weekend, and are now linked to one of the top committed prospects in Brady Edmunds.
Edmunds As a Prospect
Edmunds is a 4-star prospect and, according to 247Sports, the 16th-ranked quarterback and the 17th-ranked player in the state of California.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins describes the 6'5 "quarterback as an experienced pocket passer with a prototypical build that can drive the ball around the field. Edmunds is also capable of escaping from the pocket to pick up a first down with his legs, and is even compared to Tyler Van Dyke from SMU.
Coming from Huntington Beach, California, during his junior season, he led Huntington Beach to an 8-3 record while throwing for 2,724 yards, 32 TDs, and only two INTs on 196-for-288 passing. He also ran the ball 54 times for 147 yards and four TDs.
Ivins does think that while he is very talented, he might need a year to sit behind an experienced quarterback to learn the speed and physicality of the game. If he were to commit to UCLA, he would already have that covered, as Nico Iamaleava would have one more year of eligibility after next season.
Edmunds and UCLA
Edmunds has been off the market since 2024, when he committed to Ohio State under Chip Kelly. Since Kelley's departure after the Buckeyes championship season, Edmunds has kept his recruitment open while still committed to Ohio State.
UCLA first offered him back in early 2024, when Deshaun Foster was the head coach, and, with Chesney as the new head coach, he has been active in Edmunds' recruitment.
If Chesney is able to steal away a top quarterback prospect from an elite school within the same conference, it would be a massive win for the program.
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