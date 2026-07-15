Why Donovan Dent's Surprise Decision Won't Affect UCLA

After announcing his retirement from basketball this spring, former UCLA point guard Donovan Dent changed his decision on Monday.

Dent told KRQE Sports in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that he will be applying for a fifth year of college basketball eligibility.

Dent was second on UCLA, averaging 13.3 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, a team-leading 7.6 assists, and 1.7 steals in his only season with the Bruins. A Corona Centennial alum, Dent played his first three seasons at New Mexico before transferring to UCLA.

Donovan Dent is not quite done with college basketball https://t.co/N14V6nsW2x — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) July 14, 2026

Why Dent Un-Retired

Multiple factors that could have led Dent to unretire. After four seasons of college basketball, Dent was not selected in the 2026 NBA Draft. Dent told KRQE he sees a fifth year of college basketball as another opportunity and that the NCAA has increased their eligibility rules to five seasons.

Dent also told KRQE he does not know where he will be playing next. Trent Perry is poised to take over as the UCLA point guard next season.

Former UCLA guard Donovan Dent says he's seeking to play a fifth year, and if he gets it, he's not sure where he'll play.



Unless he gets help from a court, I'm not sure how he'll be eligible. https://t.co/AwYSoSfZIt — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) July 14, 2026

Projected 2026-27 UCLA Backcourt

Perry, Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty, and Butler transfer Azavier Robinson are the projected UCLA backcourt entering the 2026-27 season. Perry, Petty, and Robinson provide UCLA with a lot of experience in the backcourt, but the Bruins are not deep, with only those three in the projected rotation.

Dent played in 35 games, with 34 starts, for UCLA in 2025-26. Skyy Clark, who played in 26 games with 23 starts, completed his eligibility. Clark missed nearly two months in the middle of the season. Perry played in 35 games with 24 starts, averaging a season-high 35.4 minutes in January, with Clark playing in only one game.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How UCLA's Roster Currently Stands

UCLA has 13 players, out of a limit of 15, on its 2026-27 roster. 5-star freshman forward Nikola Kusturica, who signed with UCLA on Thursday, is expected to be the final addition to the 2026-27 roster. UCLA signed the 23rd-ranked class in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and the 28th-best transfer class.

Petty and Robinson are the only additions to the UCLA backcourt entering the 2026-27 season. Incoming freshman Gunars Grinvalds and Kusturica are wings who could potentially help UCLA on the perimeter if needed. It would be surprising if UCLA added anyone else this late in the recruitment and transfer cycle.

It doesn't seem like Cronin and the Bruins will pursue Dent for the upcoming season, as their roster is nearly set.