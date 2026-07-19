How Transfer Wayne Knight Fixes UCLA’s Rushing Attack

UCLA running back Wayne Knight is seventh in the "Top 10 Most Impactful Big Ten Football Transfers for 2026," as ranked by Ari Wasserman of On3 earlier this week. Knight is one of 10 transfers who followed new head coach Bob Chesney from James Madison to UCLA.

Knight improved in each of his four seasons at James Madison. After a breakout 2025 season, Knight was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated, USA Today and On3. Knight led the James Madison offense that finished sixth nationally , averaging 241.5 rushing yards per game in 2025.

Wayne Knight 2026 Breakout Season

Knight had 207 carries for 1,373 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and 40 receptions for 397 yards and another score. The 1,770 yards from scrimmage were nearly triple what anyone else had on James Madison in 2025. On3 ranks Knight as the 292nd transfer overall and the 22nd RB in the 2026 portal.

UCLA was 85th nationally in 2025, averaging 139.67 rushing yards per game. Knight finished 14th nationally in 2025, averaging 98.07 rushing yards per game and posted 6.63 yards per carry. UCLA tied for 60th nationally during the 2026 season.

All-Purpose Performer

Wayne Knight Jr. transferred to UCLA from James Madison. He put up over 1,300 rushing yards, and almost 400 receiving yards during 2025. pic.twitter.com/rcpcyz90xF — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) July 16, 2026

Knight finished seventh nationally, averaging 126.4 yards from scrimmage per game in 2025. UCLA finished 125th nationally in 2025, averaging 18.2 points per game and 120th, posting 319.9 total yards per contest during the 2025 season.

Knight should take pressure off UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava. UCLA had four games during the 2025 season with under 300 yards of total offense. That included three of the final five games. Seven times during the 2026 season, UCLA scored under 20 points in a game.

Knight’s Explosiveness

Wayne Knight is the latest James Madison player to become a highly coveted transfer target.



He is coming off a 1300 yard season where he received All-Sun Belt, 1st Team honors. Now at UCLA, he will be looking to duplicate the explosiveness he had where over 50% of his rushing… https://t.co/hb32n3VCDU pic.twitter.com/iMuCBOacNj — Newt Westen (@NFLDraft_Westen) July 16, 2026

Knight was third nationally in 2026 with 49 plays from scrimmage of 10 or more yards, tied for fifth with 20 plays of 20 or more yards, fourth with 12 plays of 30 or more yards and tied for first with 10 plays of 40 or more yards.

UCLA ranked below 100th in plays from scrimmage of over 10, 20, 30, and 40 yards. The Bruins had half of Knight's plays of over 40 yards, with only five. UCLA needs to be a more explosive offense in 2026. Getting Knight in space and receivers making plays for Iamaleava is critical for UCLA entering the 2026 college football season.

November 8, 2025 Pasadena, CA.UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in action during the second quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Iamaleava is a threat on the ground as well, and if he can take advantage of teams selling out the run with Knight, he'll become that much more of a dual-threat.