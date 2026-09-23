Ranking UCLA Basketball's 3 Most Important Games This Season
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The Bruins recently released their full schedule for the 2026-27 basketball season, and it seems to be a tough year on the horizon.
By the end of February, the Bruins will have gone through a gauntlet of fantastic Big Ten teams and should be battle-tested and ready for the Madness in March. At first glance at their schedule, three games stand out, each for particular reasons.
Vs. Arizona – Nov. 2, Las Vegas, NV
UCLA opens the season with one of the toughest games on the schedule against a loaded Arizona team coming off a trip to the Final Four the previous season.
UCLA will take on Arizona at a neutral site, immediately showcasing the talent of this new-look roster. Projected starting center Xavier Booker will immediately be tested in the frontcourt against an elite opponent in Motiejus Krivas.
The Bruins will learn a lot from this first matchup, and it will be a great chance to see what the season may look like for UCLA. Playing elite teams early will likely speed up chemistry and help the new roster gel quickly.
Vs. Gonzaga - Dec. 5, Anaheim, CA
Like the Arizona matchup, UCLA will meet Gonzaga in a neutral environment early in the season.
The main difference between the two is simply timing. UCLA will have several new transfers in big roles, and it may take time for those players to acclimate. The contest against Gonzaga is more than a month after the opener against Arizona, and UCLA will have had time to gel by then.
The Bulldogs will give the Bruins a benchmark to see how they match up against some of the best teams in the country before they dive deep into conference play.
At Illinois - Feb. 2, Champaign, IL
Illinois on the road may be the toughest game on UCLA's schedule this season. The Illini are coming off a Final Four appearance and have brought back a ton of talent, which makes them one of the best rosters in basketball.
UCLA will travel to Champaign for a true road test in one of the most brutal stretches in the country. Games against Nebraska, Michigan, and Indiana will come before Illinois, followed by Iowa.
Hopefully, by February, the Bruins will have a better sense of their identity, and the matchup against Illinois could reveal what UCLA looks like at the top of their game. UCLA will have no shortage of tests in conference play.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.