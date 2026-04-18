Why Landon Ellis Chose Familiarity in the Transfer Portal
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Wide receiver Landon Ellis is one of several transfers who followed the Bruins' new coaching staff from James Madison to UCLA this offseason in hopes of making an impact in a power conference.
It was his second transfer during his career, and while he had other suitors, he ultimately chose to stick with what he knew.
"My visit really sealed the deal," Ellis told the media earlier this week. "I honestly had a whole year with these guys, Coach Chesney, and the staff. It was the most fun I've ever had playing football, and I've been playing since I was five years old. I had some other visits and some other options, but I realized in the end, 'Why would I go somewhere else when I know what this staff brings to me and how much joy it brings me to play for Coach Chesney and his people?'"
Faith in the UCLA Staff
Ellis's comments echo much of what we've heard this spring, praising Bob Chesney and his staff for the people and leaders that they are. Yet, coming from a player who spent just one year with them and still decided to come along to Los Angeles builds an even stronger case, because he not only knows what he's getting himself into, but he's also willingly giving himself an opportunity to repeat the experience.
"It's always fun," he continued. "We compete. Every high-level football player wants to compete at all times, and that's what we do. That's what he [Coach Chesney] preaches day in and day out, and they just bring a positive energy. ... That's just the environment you want to play in."
Ellis caught 36 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season at JMU, setting career-highs in yardage and touchdown grabs. He also got to experience the College Football Playoff in a true road environment against now-conference foe Oregon. While the game wasn't very close, it gave Ellis confidence that he can play in the Big Ten.
Biggest Takeaway
"I think my biggest takeaway from that game was that they're human," he explained. "The score didn't reflect it all the time, but we moved the ball on them pretty well. At least offensively, we kind of proved to ourselves that we can compete at that level and compete with these guys. If you're doing it week in and week out, you're just going to raise to that level if you do it the right way."
Ellis only had three catches in that game, but he sprung them for 83 yards.
With so much turnover on the UCLA roster, he'll have a chance to prove himself even more. The Bruins are looking for playmakers with whom to surround junior quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and he's one of the best options available. He was in a good place to bet on himself, and it might just pay off.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.