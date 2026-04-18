Why Landon Ellis Chose Familiarity in the Transfer Portal

Wide receiver Landon Ellis is one of several transfers who followed the Bruins' new coaching staff from James Madison to UCLA this offseason in hopes of making an impact in a power conference.

It was his second transfer during his career, and while he had other suitors, he ultimately chose to stick with what he knew.

"My visit really sealed the deal," Ellis told the media earlier this week. "I honestly had a whole year with these guys, Coach Chesney, and the staff. It was the most fun I've ever had playing football, and I've been playing since I was five years old. I had some other visits and some other options, but I realized in the end, 'Why would I go somewhere else when I know what this staff brings to me and how much joy it brings me to play for Coach Chesney and his people?'"

Faith in the UCLA Staff

Ellis's comments echo much of what we've heard this spring, praising Bob Chesney and his staff for the people and leaders that they are. Yet, coming from a player who spent just one year with them and still decided to come along to Los Angeles builds an even stronger case, because he not only knows what he's getting himself into, but he's also willingly giving himself an opportunity to repeat the experience.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"It's always fun," he continued. "We compete. Every high-level football player wants to compete at all times, and that's what we do. That's what he [Coach Chesney] preaches day in and day out, and they just bring a positive energy. ... That's just the environment you want to play in."

Ellis caught 36 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season at JMU, setting career-highs in yardage and touchdown grabs. He also got to experience the College Football Playoff in a true road environment against now-conference foe Oregon. While the game wasn't very close, it gave Ellis confidence that he can play in the Big Ten.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Biggest Takeaway

"I think my biggest takeaway from that game was that they're human," he explained. "The score didn't reflect it all the time, but we moved the ball on them pretty well. At least offensively, we kind of proved to ourselves that we can compete at that level and compete with these guys. If you're doing it week in and week out, you're just going to raise to that level if you do it the right way."

Ellis only had three catches in that game, but he sprung them for 83 yards.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With so much turnover on the UCLA roster, he'll have a chance to prove himself even more. The Bruins are looking for playmakers with whom to surround junior quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and he's one of the best options available. He was in a good place to bet on himself, and it might just pay off.