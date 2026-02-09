UCLA would hit the portal hard this season, grabbing 41 recruits.

In today's episode we will break down five UCLA transfers who will make the biggest splash in 2026. This ranking is based of projected production, not raw talent. For that reason we might see players on this list ranked lower than they would if we were going off talent alone.

5. Sahir West | ED

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

This is a very shocking position for the reigning Sun-Belt player of the year, Sahir West . Again, this list is part of project production. If for talent, he would be easily in the top three. The reasoning for this pick is that it is unclear if there will be growing pains adjusting to the Big Ten. Either way, good player.

4. Leland Smith | WR

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Leland Smith has all the intangibles to be a great offensive weapon for UCLA. He stands at 6'4 with track-like speed. Mix that with a quarterback who is itching to hit the long ball in Nico Iamaleava, and UCLA has a real offense. Smith should be able to develop nicely in Dean Kennedy's offense.

3. Sammy Omosigho | LB

Oklahoma's Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates a play in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner and the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sammy Omosigho is UCLA's top rated transfer this offseason. As a wide reciver in highschool he knows what to look for. This ability could allow him to grab a few picks this season, as well a a huge tackle count. Great Pick up for UCLA, no complaints.

2. Landon Ellis | WR

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Landon Ellis could be a very be part of UCLA's offense in 2026. As the leading reciever for James Madison, we can only expect him to get a similar amount of touches, if not more. While UCLA did grab a lot of recievers, Ellis has a clear edge familarity-wise, which could mean big numbers in 2026.

1. Wayne Knight | RB

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wayne Knigh t is a program changer. While undersized, he will open up UCLA's offense immensely. Last season, he had 1,373 rushing yards, which sets his expectations sky high. While his numbers may see a dip, he will be the heart of the UCLA offense in 2026.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, great list of transfers for UCLA. While there might be a few players who were snubbed, they will still make a huge impact next season. For example, Aidan Mizell could be a big time player, but his production most likley won't eclipse the other recivers on this list.

