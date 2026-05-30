UCLA’s Iamaleava Considered Just Outside Top NCAA QB’s

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava has had quite a roller coaster of a college career, but he still has a chance to hear his name called in the 2027 NFL Draft with a strong senior season.

Iamaleava broke out big time as a sophomore in his second season with the Tennessee Volunteers, throwing for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also added three touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, Iamaleava helped lead the Volunteers to an appearance in the 2025 College Football Playoff.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After that strong season, Iamaleava was officially put on the map and entered the transfer portal in hopes of furthering his stock and making a pretty penny. He landed with the UCLA Bruins in the portal, giving the team a star quarterback for the first time in quite a while.

Iamaleava Last Season

Unfortunately, Iamaleava’s first year with the Bruins didn’t go well by any means. Not only did he struggle individually, throwing for just 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns to seven interceptions, but the team also struggled mightily, going just 3-9 as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, the Bruins made some major changes, firing former head coach DeShaun Foster mid-season, and eventually hiring former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney, who led the Dukes to their first College Football Playoff appearance last season after winning the Sun Belt crown.

With a lot of change in order, one thing remains constant: The man under center. With Iamaleava returning under a new scheme and coaching staff, an improved season should be in order, which will only boost his draft stock heading into the 2027 NFL Draft next spring.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jordan Reid marks Iamaleava as a tier just below the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft, deeming him in the “Best of the Rest” category.

Reid’s Thoughts

“After a contentious transfer from Tennessee, lamaleava showed promise in spurts during his first season with the Bruins. The 6-6, 215-pound passer finished last season with 1,928 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a natural throwing motion that can dissect and deliver. A long-striding athlete, lamaleava added 504 rushing yards and four touchdowns and is capable of picking teams apart with his legs,” Reid said.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava and the Bruins will now look to get back on track later this year as they begin a new era of UCLA football. After two terrible seasons in the Big Ten so far, they’ll look to finally have some semblance of success in 2026.