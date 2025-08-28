Why Nico Iamaleava Chose To Wear No. 9 for UCLA
Jersey numbers are perhaps one of the most important aspects of an athlete's persona. From Tom Brady's No. 12 to Michael Jordan's No. 23, the number on a player's chest often becomes bigger than they are.
Which is UCLA Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava made sure the number he's donning for the blue and gold represents something close to him -- family. His No. 9 jersey, a switch-up from the No. 8 he wore for Tennessee last season, was chosen to represent his nine immediate family members.
"I had to switch it up," Iamaleava said during Wednesday's media availability. "I got seven siblings and my two parents. They'll all be [at the game Saturday], so it'll be fun."
The theme of conversation surrounding Iamaleava's offseason has been rather one-sided. Following an NIL dispute with Tennessee that led to his departure, his reputation around the college football landscape was skewed. But he never got to tell his own story, until now.
Iamaleava's UCLA Move Was Always About Family
Nico Iamaleava has been one of the most talked-about people in all of college football this offseason, and will continue to have eyes on him as he takes the Rose Bowl field for the UCLA Bruins.
Though much of the critique has come from his departure from Tennessee after a NIL dispute, Iamaleava assures that his family was the main motivator in getting back to Southern California.
"First off, I loved everything coach [DeShaun] Foster is building with the program," Iamaleava said in the latest episode of UCLA's 'Chasing Saturdays' series. "The direction that they're heading into, I wanted to be a part of that. And my family was another big reason on why I wanted to come back. It all kind of just played out. I'm blessed to be in this position."
Through two weeks of fall camp, Iamaleava has been turning heads and UCLA's offense projects to be better by the day.
"These the dog days of camp, man," Iamaleava said. "Were you get to truly connect with your brothers on the team and strengthen your bond with one another. And I think that during this time, we've done that and we're only growing our relationship stronger."
