Why UCLA Starters Project Well Against No. 10 Illini
In this story:
The Bruins are still searching for a complete, marquee performance.
Outside of Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark, UCLA’s scoring has struggled over the last two games against Michigan and Michigan State. Illinois is not on the same level as those teams, which could provide UCLA with an opportunity to turn things around.
Skyy Clark / Trent Perry | G
It remains unclear whether Skyy Clark or Trent Perry will start against Illinois. For that reason, the two can be grouped together, as they share similar skill sets. If Perry gets the nod, he must deliver a strong performance.
The same applies to Clark. Given how both have played recently, Clark may have the edge to start. This is not a slight toward Perry, who is still developing, but UCLA needs its most efficient scorer on the floor if it wants to stay competitive.
Prediction: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Donovan Dent | G
Donovan Dent has proven he can rise to the occasion. Against Purdue, he finished with 23 points and 13 assists, driving UCLA’s upset victory. However, his performances against Michigan and Michigan State did not meet that standard. Dent needs a resurgence.
If Dent focuses on limiting turnovers and facilitating offense, the Bruins will be in a strong position. His scoring must also factor in, but above all, he needs to put teammates in positions to succeed.
Prediction: 10 PTS, 9 AST, 2 REB
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Over the last two games, Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging just 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds. That is one of the sharpest declines in production UCLA has seen this season. If he cannot return to form, the Bruins could be in trouble against Illinois.
Beating a team of Illinois’ caliber requires a full-team effort. If Dailey Jr. can return to his previous rebounding level, UCLA’s chances improve significantly. Anything beyond three points and two rebounds would help the Bruins’ cause
Prediction: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
Tyler Bilodeau | F
Tyler Bilodeau will once again be counted on heavily. He has been UCLA’s most reliable and efficient player when it matters most. Against Michigan State, he scored 22 points on 50% shooting. If he can replicate a similar performance, UCLA will be in a strong position.
Anything under 20 points from Bilodeau would feel underwhelming, given his recent form. Illinois will undoubtedly key in on him, so it will be up to Bilodeau to find ways to stay productive.
Prediction: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
Xavier Booker | F
Xavier Booker has been inconsistent. Like Dailey Jr., he has struggled to string together strong performances. If Booker cannot rebound effectively and assert himself in the paint, UCLA could be at risk.
While that is a tall order, Booker plays a critical role. Illinois boasts a strong frontcourt, meaning Booker could be in for a challenging night.
Prediction: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.