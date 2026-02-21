Why UCLA Starters Project Well Against No. 10 Illini

The Bruins are still searching for a complete, marquee performance.

Outside of Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark, UCLA’s scoring has struggled over the last two games against Michigan and Michigan State. Illinois is not on the same level as those teams, which could provide UCLA with an opportunity to turn things around.

Skyy Clark / Trent Perry | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It remains unclear whether Skyy Clark or Trent Perry will start against Illinois. For that reason, the two can be grouped together, as they share similar skill sets. If Perry gets the nod, he must deliver a strong performance.

The same applies to Clark. Given how both have played recently, Clark may have the edge to start. This is not a slight toward Perry, who is still developing, but UCLA needs its most efficient scorer on the floor if it wants to stay competitive.

Prediction: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

Donovan Dent | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has proven he can rise to the occasion. Against Purdue, he finished with 23 points and 13 assists, driving UCLA’s upset victory. However, his performances against Michigan and Michigan State did not meet that standard. Dent needs a resurgence.

If Dent focuses on limiting turnovers and facilitating offense, the Bruins will be in a strong position. His scoring must also factor in, but above all, he needs to put teammates in positions to succeed.

Prediction: 10 PTS, 9 AST, 2 REB

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Over the last two games, Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging just 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds. That is one of the sharpest declines in production UCLA has seen this season. If he cannot return to form, the Bruins could be in trouble against Illinois.

Beating a team of Illinois’ caliber requires a full-team effort. If Dailey Jr. can return to his previous rebounding level, UCLA’s chances improve significantly. Anything beyond three points and two rebounds would help the Bruins’ cause

Prediction: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a three-point basket the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau will once again be counted on heavily. He has been UCLA’s most reliable and efficient player when it matters most. Against Michigan State, he scored 22 points on 50% shooting. If he can replicate a similar performance, UCLA will be in a strong position.

Anything under 20 points from Bilodeau would feel underwhelming, given his recent form. Illinois will undoubtedly key in on him, so it will be up to Bilodeau to find ways to stay productive.

Prediction: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has been inconsistent. Like Dailey Jr., he has struggled to string together strong performances. If Booker cannot rebound effectively and assert himself in the paint, UCLA could be at risk.

While that is a tall order, Booker plays a critical role. Illinois boasts a strong frontcourt, meaning Booker could be in for a challenging night.

Prediction: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

