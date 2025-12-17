Why Donovan Dent's Impact Means the Most

Donovan Dent has slowly begun to gain confidence over the past few games, something the Bruins will desperately need as they head into a grueling January schedule.

Donovan Dent came into this season as the Bruins' most hyped up player. Dent would transfer from New Mexico, where a year prior, he had averaged 20.4 points per game as well as 6.4 assists per game. UCLA has not seen that version of Dent as of late; something needs to give.

Early Season Struggles

Throughout the first 10 games of the season, Donovan Dent is averaging 12 points, 6.8 assists 2.3 rebounds while shooting 37% from the field. Dent is also averaging just 7.7% from three this season, down significantly from last season.

The biggest issues for Dent this season have been his shooting numbers across the board. During his three seasons with New Mexico, he shot 50.5% from the field. In his final year with the Lobos, he also averaged a solid 40.9% from beyond the arc.

There are several factors that could be contributing to this, including a new system, tougher competition, and the injuries he has dealt with this season. On top of that, mental challenges have plagued Dent throughout the year. He recently spoke on overcoming them, saying ;

" I know what kind of player I am, so I just want to get back to that kind of. I had a bit of a mental stretch there, a little bit at the start of the season. Coach just put full faith behind me, so, like, just getting me back up and stuff," said Donovan Dent when asked about his confidence.

Why Donovan Dent's Success Matters

Outside of defense, the Bruins' offense has not been that good. only scoring 76.7 points per game. Most of the heavy lifting scoring wise has fallen on Tyler Bilodeau, who is averaging 16.6 points per game.

Skyy Clark has also been a consistent scoring presence for the Bruins this season, averaging 12.2 points per game. While that number may appear modest, Clark has shown he can take over a game on any given night. His inconsistency means that Dent needs to step up the most.

If Dent can return to his pre-UCLA numbers, the Bruins would benefit immensely. He and Tyler Bilodeau complement each other well, and when both are clicking, UCLA can score from anywhere on the floor—something the Bruins have lacked at times this season.

