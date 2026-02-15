Report Card Awful After UCLA's Loss to No. 2 Michigan

The Bruins played a very rough game against Michigan where they would fall 86-56.

Overall the Bruins really struggled to put together a complete game. While there were highlights in the first half, the second half was simply abysmal. For this reason we will see a handful of lackluster grades, that might be a little harsh.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

By far the most impactful player in the loss to Michigan. Throughout the game, Perry was playing at a very high level. With Skyy Clark back, it will be interesting to see if Perry remains the starter for UCLA. Mick Cronin wants him back next season, so starting him could help that cause.

He earns a B+ because Perry really showed out in this one. While he only recorded 14 points, it was needed when the Bruins were able to keep this game close. If he can maintain this, UCLA could finish out this season strong.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent played a really rough game against Michigan; there is no way around that. He shot the ball ok, but still he needs to figure out how to put up points without getting to the line. His five turnovers were terrible. As UCLA's star, he needed to show out, and he didn't.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After averaging 15.3 points in his last three games, a new haircut probably wasn't the best idea. Eric Dailey Jr struggled badly, and this game exposed a huge talent gap in the forwards department for UCLA. After getting into foul trouble early, it was all downhill from there.

F grades do not come often. However, just three points in the biggest game of the season seems fitting for the lowest grade on the scale. Obviously, the haircut wasn't the reason for this poor performance. But there are not many other places to point after an awful outing like this.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a three-point basket the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Like Donovan "D grade" Dent, Tyler Bilodeau really struggled to be the player that UCLA needed. While he was able to keep the Bruins afloat in the first half, he went radio silent in the second. He went 0-3 from the field, and really didnt do anything besides miss shots.

If Bilodeau fails to be the player everyone knows he is, results like this will be a recurring theme to close out the season. Bilodeau is by far UCLA's best player when he is hot. But if he can't shed his inconsistency issues, the Bruins are in trouble.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) shoots over UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maybe in another universe, the Bruins would have graded better than a D- average. But not in this one. Xavier Booker played terribly and was a massive reason for Michigan's success. He was simply outmatched on defense and took many shots away from UCLA's other playmakers.

Booker's six three point attempts really caused UCLA to stumble in this one. Often he was left wide open, and still he could not get shots to fall. Moving forward, Booker needs to be more pass first, to allow players like Bilodeau or Perry to work their magic.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

