How Wayne Knight Fixes Bruins' Biggest 2025 Problem

Bob Chesney’s arrival at UCLA meant an entire overhaul of the roster from last season. With his own transfer to UCLA, he brought over six offensive players from his James Madison team, many of whom have enormous expectations going into next season.

The Bruins were a total mess last season. Going 3-9 overall and 3-6 in conference play, it’s easy to say it can’t get much worse than what UCLA fans witnessed last season. Among Chesney’s James Madison transfer players, one stands supreme in comparison to the others, both in expectations and in how vital they can be for this 2026 team.

Wayne Knight Has Major Expectations

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA fans have every right to be excited about what Wayne Knight may bring to this Bruins team. In 2025, he rushed for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns, ranking seventh nationally in rushing yards and 12th in yards per attempt at 6.6.

His 1,373 rushing yards are only 300 yards short of what UCLA had as an entire team last season. (!) In fact, the Bruins' leading rusher was quarterback Nico Iamaleava with a measly 505 yards in the entire season. It’s safe to say that UCLA’s rushing game was essentially nonexistent, and Knight could prove to be the difference maker in that department.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The absence of a dynamic rushing game made UCLA an easy target for many teams last season. Without being able to run the ball effectively, it put even more pressure on Iamaleava, which could explain the undesirable year he had.

Now, Knight could end up being Iamaleava’s greatest asset by serving as a weapon in his backfield and also relieving some of the pressure and taking some of the offensive weight off Iamaleava’s shoulders. Hopefully, this will allow Iamaleavea to play freely and show off the talent that we know he’s capable of.

Can Wayne Knight Adjust to Big Ten Defenses?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the jump from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten can seem daunting, UCLA fans shouldn’t be worried about whether Knight will be able to keep up with the jump in talent. Against one of the Big Ten’s best in the College Football Playoff, he put up 110 yards on 17 carries and more than held his own against Oregon.

Bruins fans can sleep soundly knowing the offense has very underrated potential, and Knight will certainly be a key part of that, if not the centerpiece.