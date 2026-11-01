How To Watch UCLA vs. Arizona: Tip Time, TV, Key Matchups

Most teams around the country have a much easier opponent than UCLA in their season opener. The Bruins will tip off in Las Vegas against the No. 5 overall Arizona Wildcats in a matchup that should be among the best of the opening week in college basketball. Here's everything fans need to know to catch all the action.

How To Watch & Listen to UCLA Basketball vs. Arizona

UCLA vs. Arizona will tip off on Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Pacific Standard Time at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be broadcast live on TNT, with the option to stream it live on HBO Max, among other streaming platforms.

Brian Anderson will be leading the broadcast talent as the play-by-play announcer, joined by Grant Hill as the color analyst and Allie LaForce reporting from the sideline.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans who want to listen in on the action, they'll be able to tune into the UCLA Audio Network on AM 790 KABC, with radio talent Josh Lewin giving play-by-play coverage, joined by Tracy Murray as the game analyst. The game will also be available for streaming on SiriusXM channels such as SiriusXM 84 and in the SiriusXM app.

Matchups To Watch

The matchup between two top-25 teams will be a great benchmark for either side to see where they stand heading into the season.

Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats have built an incredible roster in hopes of making a return to the Final Four, where they ultimately lost to the eventual champion Michigan last season. The Wildcats will be led by returning senior Motiejus Krivas, while also welcoming elite freshman recruit Caleb Holt, who could potentially be the best freshman in the entire country this college basketball season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Krivas, a 7’2” center, will be one of the best big men in the country and could certainly give UCLA some trouble in the frontcourt, where their biggest questions lie ahead of the season. Xavier Booker and UCLA’s bigs will have their hands full, and the matchup in the paint will be one that could end up dictating the result of this game.

It’s a very tough matchup to begin the season for the Bruins, and I believe many of the questions surrounding this team will be answered in the contest. It will be a great opportunity to get a feel for this team’s ceiling moving forward, in what should be an exciting season for Bruins fans.