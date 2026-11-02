What To Watch Ahead of UCLA’s Season Opener vs. Arizona

UCLA vs. Arizona is arguably the best opening matchup in college basketball.

With so many eyes on the Bruins in the opening week, here are the four biggest questions I have that I'll be watching for as UCLA takes on the Wildcats.

Just How Good Is This Defense?

Any Mick Cronin team is sure to have a strong defensive identity, and this team seems no different. Though they do have major offensive weapons, I still expect this team to profile as a defensive-minded unit under Cronin, and they certainly have the talent to be effective.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman Nikola Kusturica's size and length make him a viable defender at every spot on the floor. Returner Xavier Booker profiles as a viable rim protector, and returners such as Azavier Robinson can be impactful on the perimeter.

The Bruins have looked good defensively in their first two exhibition matches. Granted, they haven't seen a team nearly as talented as the one they will face on opening night in Arizona. It will be a fantastic first test to see how this UCLA defense truly matches up against one of the nation's premier offenses under Tommy Lloyd.

Who Becomes UCLA’s Go-To Scorer?

While the two exhibition matches gave us a good indication of what the rotation will look like, they didn't allow us to see how this UCLA team may operate in late-game situations.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing a top-tier team like Arizona, the expectation is that this game could come down to the wire. Situations like those in college basketball are crucial preparation for March, and if that does become a reality in UCLA's opening game, it will be interesting to see where Cronin's reliance lies and which player he looks to in late-game situations.

While talented freshmen like Kusturica may be the simple answer, the reliance could end up being on someone like Trent Perry or Eric Dailey Jr. These players not only have experience in college basketball, but also experience under Cronin's system.

Will UCLA Play Like a Team?

One of the common issues across college basketball this season seems to be the lack of continuity in teams, as more and more rosters are being built with newcomers. UCLA has a good mix of both returners and new players, and it will be a good indicator of what's to come if this team shows strong chemistry from the jump.

It's an area that can give UCLA a strong advantage early in the season, as many teams across the college basketball landscape may struggle as they deal with growing pains in their new rosters.