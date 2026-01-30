Why UCLA’s Win Over Purdue Appears to Have Lost Weight
The Bruins best win is starting to look less and less strong as time goes on.
After taking down then No. 4 Purdue, many thought that UCLA had finally figured out all of its season's issues. Even without one of its best players. However, after their meeting the Boilermakers would drop games to Indiana and Illinois.
Comparing UCLA's Win to Others
UCLA earned its win against Purdue no doubt. But when you look at the next two Boilermaker losses, the UCLA win looks small compared to the others. For example, the Bruins were only able to win off a Tyler Bildoeau three with 8.4 seconds left. In Purdue's other losses, it did not come that close.
Against Illinois, the Boilermakers would lose 88-82, after guard Keaton Wagler would score 46 points, on 9-11 shooting from three. This individual performance really hurt UCLA's win in the long run, as good teams do not let players, especially freshmen, score nearly 50 points.
Purdue's loss to Indiana was very straight-forward. The Hoosiers were able to jump out to a 40-29 lead in the first half, and would coast to a win. While it did get choppy towards the end, Indiana was still in the lead for 77% of the game. Compare that to UCLA's 24% and a picture gets painted.
Purdue's losses tell us either two things: UCLA's upset victory broke the Boilermakers. Or two, Purdue was not as good as people thought. Both are entirely feasible. However, the first option seems much more likley.
Why Option #1 Is More Likely
Before the UCLA loss, Purdue was on a nine-game winning streak. While they did struggle against USC the game prior, winning 69-64. Purdue was still highly regarded as one of the best in the nation. At one point, they were ranked No. 1 in the nation before their loss to No. 10 Iowa State.
The Boilermakers also have one of the most stacked rosters in the country. For example, Braden Smith, who is arguably the best guard in the nation, and Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game. Not to mention Oscar Kluff, who is averaging 11.3 points on 74.2% shooting.
Donovan Dent also plays a role in Purdue's downfall. Against the Boilermakers, Dent accumulated 23 points along with 13 assists. This exposed a massive weakness in Purdue's system, which could have been a reason for Wagler's 46 points and Indiana's guard Lamar Wilkerson's 19-point, 7-rebound outing.
While it is unfortunate that Purdue would lose two-straight following its loss to UCLA. It is clear that there are some issues that run much deeper. While this win might not look that good on the resume now. One thing is for certain: this win would ultimately revive a struggling UCLA team.
