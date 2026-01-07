Predicting UCLA's Next 5 Matchups
In this story:
The Bruins had a rough previous five-game stretch, in turn this means these next five games will be intergal to the Bruins season. Lets get right into it.
Game 16: vs Maryland Terrapins (Jan. 10, Home)
After two straight losses the Bruins need to figure things out. Lucky for them there is a five-day gap in between games, that should give them enough times to regroup. This game could prove to be make or break for the Bruins, they need to win.
David Coit could make things hard for the Bruins. This season he is averaging 13.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 41.5% from the field. While not that imposing the Bruins still need to slow him down.
Prediction: 76-63 UCLA
Game 17: vs Penn State (Jan. 14, Away)
Penn State, like Maryland, provides an ample opportunity for UCLA to finally get the ball rolling. ESPN projects that UCLA has a 78.5% chance of winning, not bad odds to say the least. However, UCLA will need to fix some of their issues for this to be a clean win.
The Bruins need to worry about Kayden Mingo who has easily been the Nittany Lions best player. This season Mingo is averaging a good 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting an excellent 48.5% from the field.
Game 18: vs Ohio State (Jan. 17, Away)
Ohio State is the most challenging opponent so far for the Bruin, and for good reason to. After back-to-back wins UCLA will have to make it three. This won't be easy as the Bruins have a 42.1% chance of winning this matchup.
With how the Bruins have played lately, a win here might not be realistic. Especially, since they will have to face Bruce Thornton, who is averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting an incredible 58% from the field.
Prediction: 86-74 Ohio State
Game 18: vs Purdue (Jan. 20, Home)
Easily the biggest test for the Bruins since their game against now No. 1 Arizona earlier in the season. If the Bruins are able to win this one, all losses prior become slightly less irrelevant. This added motivation should be able to push the Bruins over the top. However not likely.
The Bruins need to worry about Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is the anti-Bruin, as he has been great at everything UCLA has lacked. This season, he is averaging 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 57.8% from the field.
Prediction: 98-90 Purdue
Game 19: vs Northwestern (Jan. 24, Away)
After falling to Purdue the Bruins need to be in win now mode, or the Bruins season could effectively be over. The Bruins have a very good shot at bouncing back, as they currently have a 78.4% chance of winning this one. UCLA's stars will have to peform well.
The Bruins still need to watch out for Nick Martinelli, who has been incredible this season, is averaging 23.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting a very good 58.2% from the field. Tyler Bilodeau will have to play a massive part in slowing him down.
Prediction: 82-69 UCLA
The Bruins should be able to round this five game stretch off 3-2, not good, but this is the Big Ten, no game is a granted. It would be nice to see an upset here and there but overall this team does not have what it takes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.