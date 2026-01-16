3 Bruins Who Need to Step Up vs. Ohio State

UCLA is currently on a two-game win streak, and have high hopes on making it three against a tough Ohio State team.

UCLA entering this matchup only has a 41.1% chance of winning, not the best odds, but its not suprising given the Bruins spotty performances this season. Given that they are underdogs it just means that these three players need to step up and make a huge impact.

Trent Perry | G

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has ripped of a few notable performances lately, highlighted by his 30-point game against Penn State on Jan. 14. His impact has allowed the Bruins to be a more consistent team overall, and in turn has led the Bruins to their two-game winning streak.

If Perry can score at a rate this high, with little doubt the Bruins should be able to pull off an upset here. However, this hinges entirely on if Cronin decides to give Perry the starting nod with Skyy Clark's return inevitable.

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk on a pass from center Steven Jamerson II (24) in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr was phenomenal in both the loss to Wisconsin and the win against Maryland. With momentum riding on his hip, he would lose it against Penn State where he would put up just two points and one rebound, along with two turnovers. Not good.

Dailey Jr is a game changer when he is hot, and the Bruins will need every ounce of his 5.6 rebounding average and more if they hope to walk out with a win in this one. If Dailey fails to do so the ladder, being a loss here is much more feasible.

Steven Jamerson II | F

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward/center Steven Jamerson II (24) grabs the rebound during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Steven Jamerson II has quietly become one of the Bruins' most impactful players. Against Penn State he went a perfect 3-3 shooting on eight points, as well as an incredible eight rebounds, five of which were offensive boards, that were crucial in the Bruins second-chance point totals.

If Jamerson can replicate that performance the Bruins should have a great chance at a win here. His offensive rebounding in addition to his physicality in the paint has entirely rectified any of the Bruins prior issues. Like Perry it could be a matter of time before he enters the starting lineup.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins are no strangers to being the underdogs this season. However, they need to prove they have what it takes when the odds are stacked against them. A win here could bring some hope for their matchup against No. 5 Purdue after this game.

