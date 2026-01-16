How Tyler Bilodeau Proved Resilience Against Penn State

If any player is to be ill before a game mostly confined to a bed, missing most of the practices leading up to the event, it is assumed that he will struggle and not aid the team all that much.

That is usually the case, however, UCLA's star Tyler Bilodeau did the exact opposite and proved he could be more resilient than ever before, so how did he exceed expectations in the team's 71-60 victory against Penn State?

How Tyler Bilodeau Proved His Resilience: Scoring

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Dominick Stewart (7) is fouled by UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) while reaching to get the rebound during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In what could have been a dreary night of scoring for Bilodeau, he actually played better than usual and teamed up with Tyler Perry to score a combined 51 points.

His contribution to the total was 21 points, much higher than his previous three games where he scored 10, 16, and 10 again respectively, giving social media and fans a lot to watch.

If anything, it seemed like the extra days of rest due to the illness proved to be good for his game despite still not feeling the best going into the match.

How Tyler Bilodeau Proved His Resilience: Rebounds

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) drives the ball to the basket during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

After having zero total rebounds the game before the Nittany Lions against Maryland, Bilodeau found a way to rebound himself and increase the number to nine against a statistically better team.

To do so when in some ways sick, and also in a stretch of games where the team as a whole has been struggling to rebound, is one of the ways that Bilodeau has become a star on the team.

With his persistence and not giving up he was able to bring his rebounds back to where they should be, and going forward can continue going at it as he helps the bruins win.

How Tyler Bilodeau Proved His Resilience: Turnovers

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Eli Rice (11) drives the ball towards the basket as UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

While it may seem detrimental for Bilodeau to have three turnovers against Penn State when he usually plays clean basketball, it is actually an inspiring thing to see once again due to his illness.

Had he not been ill then the increase would have been bad, but since he was all that the turnovers did was prove that he was still having to fight against his body every minute he was on the court.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) dribbles the ball as UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau had to fight through a lot to play against the Nittany Lions, much more to actually play well, and with how he performed he was able to prove his resilience to everyone, even his coach Mick Cronin.

