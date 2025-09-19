All Bruins

UCLA Reveals 25-26 Big Ten Women's Basketball Schedule

Let's take a look at who the Bruins' women are matching up with after a Final Four season.

Connor Moreno

Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Elina Aarnisalo (7), Lauren Betts (51), Janiah Barker (0), Timea Gardiner (30) and Gabriela Jaquez (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game against the Southern Lady Jaguars at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Basketball is almost back in Westwood, and it just got one step closer and the UCLA Bruins 2025-26 Big Ten Conference schedule for women's basketball was revealed.

The Bruins are coming off a dominant season, where they made the Final Four and lost to the eventual national champion UConn Huskies.

UCLA is on the verge of revenge after bolstering its roster. Here's the schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 7 – Oregon
Sunday, Dec. 28 - @ Ohio State
Wednesday, Dec. 31 - @ Penn State
Saturday, Jan. 3 – USC
Sunday, Jan. 11 – @ Nebraska
Wednesday, Jan. 14 – @ Minnesota

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sunday, Jan. 18 – Maryland
Wednesday, Jan. 21 – Purdue
Sunday, Jan. 25 – @ Northwestern
Wednesday, Jan. 28 – @ Illinois
Sunday, Feb. 1 – Iowa
Wednesday, Feb. 4 – Rutgers
Sunday, Feb. 8 – @ Michigan
Wednesday, Feb. 11 – @ Michigan State
Sunday, Feb. 15 – Indiana
Thursday, Feb. 19 – Washington
Sunday, Feb. 22 – Wisconsin
Saturday, March 1 – @ USC
March 4-8 – 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament

UCLA WBB Deemed Most Improved Team This Season

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Cori Close poses with the AP and WBCA Coach of the Year trophies during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team is expected to make one of the most impressive leaps this season, despite making it all the way to the Final Four last season.

So much so that Senior Writer for SB Nation, Mitchell Northam, ranked the Bruins at the top of his list of six women's college basketball teams that got better in the offseason. Northam, who covers women's college sports at Breakaway, compiled which teams improved the most through recruiting and the transfer portal.

Here's what he had to say about UCLA:

  • "The Bruins lost six players to the portal after making a Final Four run, including a starter in Londynn Jones and key off-the-bench players in Janiah Barker and Elina Aarnisalo. But they could afford those losses because of the talent coming in.
  • "Via the portal, Cori Close’s side added perhaps the best 3-point shooter available in Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens, who is coming off a near 50-40-90 season.
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American East forward Jaliya Davis (24) shoots the ball against McDonald's All American West forward Sienna Betts (51) during the second half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
  • "The Bruins are also bringing in a player who is an early favorite to be one of the best freshmen in the country, Lauren Betts’ younger sister Sienna. The 6-foot-4 forward is currently starring for the U.S. national team at the FIBA U19 World Cup, and recently notched 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a dominant win over China.
  • "UCLA seems capable of reaching the Final Four again, but a challenging schedule will test this roster early."

