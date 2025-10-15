UCLA Women’s Basketball Lands Elite Ranking in Impressive Top 25
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball season is closer than ever, as indicated by the first official preseason AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Behind staunch returners like Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez, and impact transfers like Gianna Kneepkens, Cori Close's Bruins are among the teams with the highest ceiling in the sport coming off a Final Four appearance last year.
UCLA is No. 3 in the nation in the first official AP poll, sitting behind UConn and South Carolina. The Huskies got 27 votes for first place, and the Gamecocks got four. They were the only two teams to receive first-place votes.
The full Top 25 is below:
- UConn
- South Carolina
- UCLA
- Texas
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Duke
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Michigan
- Iowa State
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- TCU
- USC
- Vanderbilt
- Louisville
- Iowa
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Richmond
Others receiving votes:
- Washington (79)
- Ohio State (46)
- West Virginia (17)
- Princeton (17)
- Minnesota (15)
- Kansas State (15)
- Kansas (7)
- Stanford (3)
- South Dakota State (3)
- Illinois (2)
- Nebraska (2)
- Columbia (2)
Many of UCLA's Big Ten opponents are ranked.
UCLA Reveals 25-26 Big Ten Women's Basketball Schedule
Basketball is almost back in Westwood, and it just got one step closer and the UCLA Bruins 2025-26 Big Ten Conference schedule for women's basketball was revealed.
The Bruins are coming off a dominant season, where they made the Final Four and lost to the eventual national champion UConn Huskies.
UCLA is on the verge of revenge after bolstering its roster. Here's the schedule:
Sunday, Dec. 7 – Oregon
Sunday, Dec. 28 - @ Ohio State
Wednesday, Dec. 31 - @ Penn State
Saturday, Jan. 3 – USC
Sunday, Jan. 11 – @ Nebraska
Wednesday, Jan. 14 – @ Minnesota
Sunday, Jan. 18 – Maryland
Wednesday, Jan. 21 – Purdue
Sunday, Jan. 25 – @ Northwestern
Wednesday, Jan. 28 – @ Illinois
Sunday, Feb. 1 – Iowa
Wednesday, Feb. 4 – Rutgers
Sunday, Feb. 8 – @ Michigan
Wednesday, Feb. 11 – @ Michigan State
Sunday, Feb. 15 – Indiana
Thursday, Feb. 19 – Washington
Sunday, Feb. 22 – Wisconsin
Saturday, March 1 – @ USC
March 4-8 – 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament
