UCLA Women's Hoops Offer Elite 2027 Guard

UCLA women's basketball is off to a strong start to the 2025-2026 season. Through 13 games, head coach Cori Close has led the Bruins to a 12-1 start, and the team is ranked No. 4 in the country.

Close and her staff are leveraging that momentum on the court to build momentum on the recruiting trail. UCLA has already started targeting several prospects in the 2026 class, most recently extending an offer to a four-star point guard and a top-40 player in the country.

UCLA Extends Offer to Four-Star Point Guard

On Dec. 28, UCLA extended an offer to Brookeslee Colvin, a four-star point guard from Coeur D'Alene High School in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. Colvin announced that the Bruins had offered her on X, writing, "Extremely grateful to have received an offer from [UCLA Women's Basketball] thank you to the coaching staff for this opportunity #GoBruins."

Colvin is among the top prospects in the 2027 class and has already drawn interest from several elite programs, with offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State, Indiana, and more. Rivals' industry rankings list her as the No. 40 overall player in the country, the No. 7 point guard, and the No. 1 prospect from Idaho.

Back in August, Colvin spoke with Rivals' Talia Goodman about her recruitment and outlined what she is looking for in a school. She explained that location isn't a key factor in her recruitment and that she wants a school where she can develop not only as a player but also as a person. She also noted that she's looking for a program that can set her up for success after college.

“Location isn’t a big thing for me,” Colvin told Goodman. “So it’s really just focusing on wanting to join a program that will really invest in my growth as a person and a player.

She continued, "I think my style of play is kind of versatile, so I like to push the pace and facilitate in the halfcourt as well, but also love defense. I think, really, just looking at a place that will fit me and set me up for success, even after those four years.”

Given that she's only a junior at Coeur D'Alene, Colvin still has a long way to go before she makes a decision. Still, she's a talented player who would be an excellent addition to UCLA's 2027 class and someone whom Close and her staff should undoubtedly make a push for as the cycle progresses.

