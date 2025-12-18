What Cori Close Had to Say Following UCLA's Win

The Bruins would deliver a massive win against Cal Poly in a game that was not close from the tipoff.

UCLA would cruise past the Mustangs 115-28, in a game that really put the dominance of this Bruins team on full display. Here is what Cori Close has to say following the massive 87-point win.

Cori Close on the Bruins' Defense

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and forward Sienna Betts (16) box out Cal Poly Mustangs forward Gillian Bears (14) and forward Charish Thompson (32) after a free throw during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins had an amazing game defensively. They forced 31 turnovers this game, with Gianna Kneepkens leading the charge with six of her own. In turn, the Bruins were able to score 59 points off turnovers. Here is what Cori Close had to say about the defense.

Our ability to defend with pride and consistency, and you know, it's been tough— and really the word for us today was the standard, or two words: the standard that we have to play to our standard. Uh, bottom line is, you know, we still have work to do. We still have, you know, some improvement that needs to happen. But I thought we were more consistently playing with intention connectivity. and discipline, and especially on the defensive end of the floor, I think it's the first time all year we've hit all of our game goals. Cori Close on Defense

Sienna Betts' Skill Set

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16), right, guards Cal Poly Mustangs forward Gillian Bears (14) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts made her college basketball debut and had a decent one at that. She scored five points as well as a pair of assists. Cori Close was asked about what makes Betts such a good player, and why she will fit in well with this current UCLA team.

Sienna is an elite passer. She has a great sense of the game. She has a great sense of where her teammates are. And her and Lauren have an uncanny... ability to know how and when they need to find each other. And it'll take some rhythm and some different things, but I think that's one of Sienna's most elite skills: her passing ability, her basketball IQ, and understanding how to make somebody else better with that vision and passing. Cori Close on Sienna Betts

Cori Close on Cal Poly

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Christina Karamouzi (3) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Katie Peiffer (8) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cal Poly competed hard throughout the game, even if the final score does not fully reflect it. The Mustangs approached every possession with purpose, even with the mountain of injuries that they had coming into this came.

Most teams were too scared. I really respect Cal Poly. They said, Let's go, bring it on.' And, you know, and I think they were missing their leading scorer today. They have had some, they're young and they're injured right now. But, you know, I think they had a great perspective and they kept playing hard all the way through. Cori Close

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins played a very solid game that really served as an opportunity for the Bruins to really start to build momentum. With Sienna Betts developing nicely, there are really no complaints following the big win.

