UCLA's Close Shares Discouraging Injury Update on Star Freshman
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) look like a juggernaut early in the season on the heels of a dominant 73-59 win over sixth-ranked Oklahoma.
Despite just how good the Bruins look, they are still missing the key production of star freshman Sienna Betts, who is also the sister of UCLA star All-American Lauren Betts.
Betts has been out early this season due to a lower leg injury, but was since seen without the walking boot she was wearing for a couple of weeks while on the bench against the Sooners.
During a Wednesday media availability, Bruins coach Cori Close gave The Athletic's Ira Gorawara some progression updates on Betts and senior forward Timea Gardiner, who is also recovering from injury.
"I don't really have much of an update," Close said. "We're taking it week by week. We've already thought this week they would not be in play. But nothing since Monday."
The "week-by-week" phrase in relation to Betts is relatively new and sprouted after UCLA's win over UC Santa Barbara last week. Many hoped the budding freshman would be taking the court by now, but it's looking like it'll be a bit more time before Betts makes her debut.
Close's More In-Depth Update on Betts Last Week
Close revealed before the season started that they'd be cautious with her progression back to the court.
Following UCLA's 87-50 win over UCSB last Thursday, Close gave a new update on the budding young star.
"We're taking it day by day with her," Close said postgame. "She was in there working this morning and I was like, 'Oh man, I sure would like to get her out there.' It really is just sort of a week-by-week kind of thing. You know, I really don't know the answer to that. She is coming along great.
"I asked our trainer today, you know, 'How do you feel about her progress? Do you feel like it's going?' She says, 'I think she's doing a great job. I think it's going really well.' I just don't -- I literally haven't been given a timeline yet."
Betts came to Westwood as the No. 2 player in the class of 2025 and will only be another staunch addition to what's looking like one of, if not the, best teams in the nation.
The Bruins take on No. 11 North Carolina on Thursday as they continue a daunting non-conference schedule, taking on four ranked opponents in six games through the rest of November.
