UCLA Rolls Past UCSB Behind Three 20-Point Scorers
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) continue on a dominant start to the season by defeating UC Santa Barbara, 87-50, in their home opener behind a trio of 20-point scorers.
Senior guard Gabriela Jaquez led the way with 21 points and seix rebounds on 7-for-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. The utility guard continues on a great start to the season.
Kiki Rice made her first start of the season coming back from a shoulder injury and tacked on 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Bruins transfer Gianna Kneepkens accounted for another 20 points on 4-of-8 from the 3-point line.
The Gauchos' defensive gameplan was obvious from the start -- shutting down Lauren Betts. Without a player over 6-foot-1, UCSB gave Betts the Victor Wembanyana treatment; fronting her in the post and sending a double team whenever she got the ball.
Still, Betts finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks on 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting. She was the fourth and final Bruin to score in double figures. Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with eight points, seven assists and three steals.
UC Santa Barbara kept the game competitive in the first quarter, but a 30-9 second quarter pushed UCLA into control for the remainder of the game.
The Gauchos were the Bruins' second and final "tune-up" game before their grueling non-conference slate, traveling to Sacramento to take on No. 6 Oklahoma in the Golden 1 Center on Monday, Nov. 11, and taking on the No. 11 UNC Tar Heels in Las Vegas as part of the WBCA Challenge.
Team Statistics
Shooting:
UCLA: 330-61 (49.2%) FG, 10-30 (33.3%) 3PT, 17-18 (94.4%) FT
UCSB: 21-58 (36.2%) FG, 4-27 (14.8%) 3PT, 4-5 (80.0%) FT
Rebounding:
UCLA: 29 defensive, 14 offensive, 43 total
UCSB: 17 defensive, 7 offensive, 24 total
Assists:
UCLA: 22
UCSB: 8
Defensive:
UCLA: 10 steals, 3 blocks
UCSB: 3 steals, 1 blocks
Misc.:
UCLA: 14 turnovers (24 points off tov), 18 fast break points, 34 points in the paint, Largest lead: 42
UCSB: 17 turnovers (10 points off tov), 2 fastbreak points, 30 points in the paint, Largest lead: 0
