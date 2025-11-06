All Bruins

UCLA Rolls Past UCSB Behind Three 20-Point Scorers

Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez led the way in the Bruins' home opening blowout win.

Connor Moreno

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) shoots against the LSU Lady Tigers during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) shoots against the LSU Lady Tigers during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) continue on a dominant start to the season by defeating UC Santa Barbara, 87-50, in their home opener behind a trio of 20-point scorers.

Senior guard Gabriela Jaquez led the way with 21 points and seix rebounds on 7-for-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. The utility guard continues on a great start to the season.

Kiki Rice made her first start of the season coming back from a shoulder injury and tacked on 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Bruins transfer Gianna Kneepkens accounted for another 20 points on 4-of-8 from the 3-point line.

ucl
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Gauchos' defensive gameplan was obvious from the start -- shutting down Lauren Betts. Without a player over 6-foot-1, UCSB gave Betts the Victor Wembanyana treatment; fronting her in the post and sending a double team whenever she got the ball.

Still, Betts finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks on 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting. She was the fourth and final Bruin to score in double figures. Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with eight points, seven assists and three steals.

UC Santa Barbara kept the game competitive in the first quarter, but a 30-9 second quarter pushed UCLA into control for the remainder of the game.

The Gauchos were the Bruins' second and final "tune-up" game before their grueling non-conference slate, traveling to Sacramento to take on No. 6 Oklahoma in the Golden 1 Center on Monday, Nov. 11, and taking on the No. 11 UNC Tar Heels in Las Vegas as part of the WBCA Challenge.

ucl
Oklahoma center Raegan Beers (15) looks to pass in the first quarter during an NCAA Women’s basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Belmont Bruins at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team Statistics

Shooting:

UCLA: 330-61 (49.2%) FG, 10-30 (33.3%) 3PT, 17-18 (94.4%) FT
UCSB: 21-58 (36.2%) FG, 4-27 (14.8%) 3PT, 4-5 (80.0%) FT

Rebounding:

UCLA: 29 defensive, 14 offensive, 43 total
UCSB: 17 defensive, 7 offensive, 24 total

ucl
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Assists:

UCLA: 22
UCSB: 8

Defensive:

UCLA: 10 steals, 3 blocks
UCSB: 3 steals, 1 blocks

Misc.:

UCLA: 14 turnovers (24 points off tov), 18 fast break points, 34 points in the paint, Largest lead: 42
UCSB: 17 turnovers (10 points off tov), 2 fastbreak points, 30 points in the paint, Largest lead: 0

ucl
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.